NBA legend Scottie Pippen Shows surprising faith in Wembanyama to break a huge record

Scottie Pippen, the Chicago Bulls legend and six-time NBA champion alongside Michael Jordan, has weighed in on the meteoric rise of San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama. Pippen, widely regarded as one of the greatest players in basketball history, expressed confidence in Wembanyama’s ability to shatter Wilt Chamberlain’s legendary 100-point game record.

In a recent appearance on the PBD Podcast, Pippen was asked by Patrick Bet-David whether anyone could surpass Chamberlain’s iconic single-game scoring feat. Without hesitation, Pippen pointed to Wembanyama as the most likely candidate: “If it could happen, it would be Wemby. His size, his range—he shortens up the court with his height and versatility.”

Pippen’s belief stems from Wembanyama’s extraordinary combination of size, skill, and versatility. Standing at 7’4” with an 8-foot wingspan, Wembanyama is redefining what it means to be a big man in the NBA. His ability to handle the ball like a guard, combined with his developed three-point shot, makes him a threat from anywhere on the court.

A skill set built for record-breaking

Unlike traditional centers, Wembanyama’s agility and range allow him to stretch defenses, forcing opponents to guard him at all levels. His current season averages—24.5 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 4.1 blocks per game—highlight his ability to dominate on both ends of the floor. His shooting splits of 47.4% from the field and 35.3% from beyond the arc further underscore his offensive efficiency and versatility.

Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs reacts after a basket against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Defensively, Wembanyama’s shot-blocking and rebounding prowess provide his team with additional opportunities in transition, a critical factor in amassing a high-scoring game.

Comparisons to NBA greats

While several players have come close to Chamberlain’s milestone, none have been able to match the combination of physical dominance and scoring efficiency required to reach 100 points.

Kobe Bryant’s legendary 81-point performance in 2006 is the closest modern-day comparison. Bryant achieved the feat through relentless scoring and precision, but his game relied heavily on isolation plays and mid-range shooting. By contrast, Wembanyama’s ability to score inside, shoot from distance, and create his own opportunities gives him a more well-rounded arsenal.

Players like Shaquille O’Neal dominated the paint but lacked the perimeter range necessary to exploit defenses in the modern NBA. Meanwhile, sharpshooters like Stephen Curry and James Harden have excelled from long range but lack Wembanyama’s physical dominance near the rim.

The perfect storm for 100 points

Breaking Chamberlain’s record would require more than talent—it would take the perfect alignment of factors. A game with high pace, efficient shooting, and weak defensive opposition would provide the ideal scenario. Team strategy, particularly one that prioritizes feeding Wembanyama the ball in a high-scoring environment, would also be crucial.

Given his unique skill set and the evolution of modern basketball, Victor Wembanyama has positioned himself as one of the few players capable of achieving the impossible. As his career unfolds, the question remains: Will he seize the opportunity to make history?