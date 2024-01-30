Neymar has accepted a long time ago that he will always have a fair share of critics regardless of what he does. That doesn’t mean, however, that the Al-Hilal star will never react to hurtful comments they make about him.

The 31-year-old has recently taken to social media to hit back at those who have criticized his fitness, as some pictures of the Brazilian during his recovery from a knee injury made it look like he put on some weight.

Ney noticed the comments about his body, which is why he dedicated a message to his critics: “Today’s training session finished. Overweight ok, but fat? I don’t think so (hahaha). S*** it, haters,” he said on an Instagram story.

Neymar is still months away from coming back

Neymar is recovering from a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus in his left leg sustained in October, during Brazil’s 2-0 loss to Uruguay in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.

That injury kept the Brazilian star from the sidelines since then, and it will make him miss the 2024 Copa America. There is not a return date confirmed for Neymar yet, as his progress will determine his potential availability.

Neymar only got to make five appearances for Al-Hilal before the injury, recording one goal and three assists. The team managed to do well despite his absence, as it leads the Saudi Pro League standings with 53 points, seven clear of Al-Nassr.