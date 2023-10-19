Cristiano Jr, the eldest son of Cristiano Ronaldo, will be officially signed by Al Nassr to play for their U-13 team. The information was first reported by Fabrizio Romano.

After the Qatar 2022 World Cup, CR7 made a surprising decision when he decided to play with Al Nassr. The Portuguese legend wanted to start a soccer revolution at Saudi Arabia.

Now, as it happened with Lionel Messi and his son Thiago at Inter Miami, Cristiano Ronaldo will have his son playing for the same club and, maybe, that could delay his retirement.

Cristiano Ronaldo might play alongside his son Cristiano Jr

A few months ago, Cristiano Ronaldo admitted his son was constantly telling him to avoid retirement as he had one dream to fulfill. “My son tells me. Dad, hold on a few more years, I want to play with you.”

This week, Cristiano Ronaldo talked about a possible retirement date after another tremendous performance for Portugal against Slovakia in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers.

“I’m enjoying the moment, which is good. I feel well. My body is responding to what I’ve given it over the past years. I’m happy both with the national team and my club. I’ve scored many goals and I feel good physically.”

Will Cristiano Ronaldo play in the 2026 World Cup?

Cristiano Ronaldo is 38-years old and the only thing which has been confirmed is his intention to lead Portugal in next year’s European Championship at Germany. They will be favorites to hoist the trophy.

“Portugal qualified because they played well, have a strong team, and an excellent coach. It’s not a coincidence that we qualified. On a personal level, I’m very pleased with what I’ve done. Now, we need to keep going as a team. We have a few more matches and we need to fine-tune the machine.”

In fact, 2024 could be the last chance for Cristiano to fight for the prestigious Ballon d’Or. For example, though Lionel Messi left Europe last year, a massive performance at the World Cup with Argentina will give him the award.

However, the 2026 World Cup will be an incredible milestone for Cristiano Ronaldo as he could become the first player to participate in six different editions: 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022 and 2026.

How many goals has Cristiano Ronaldo scored?

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 857 goals in his professional career. Now, even with age as a key factor, the Portuguese star revealed there’s a new challenge for him ahead: 1000 goals.

“It’s going to be quite challenging, but it’s about assessing my mental state and motivation. If, physically, my legs treat me as well as I treat them…we’ll see. It’s a step-by-step process. Before reaching 1 000, you have to reach 900 first. I believe I’ll achieve it.”