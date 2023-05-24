In a surprising move this year, Cristiano Ronaldo chose to continue his career in Saudi Arabia with Al-Nassr. The former Real Madrid striker quit Manchester United a month earlier after falling out of favor under Erik Ten Hag.

Since relocating to the Middle East, the 38-year-old’s form has skyrocketed. He’s scored 13 goals in 17 games for the Saudi Pro League and has helped the league attract a huge new fan base.

What is unfortunate is that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner hasn’t had the smoothest transition to the club, and his frustration has sometimes shown. The Portuguese was thought to be the cause for Rudi Garcia’s departure, had an altercation with the new coaching staff, and was also captured making an insulting gesture to fans screaming ‘Lionel Messi’.

What did Cristiano Ronaldo’s teammate say?

Forward for Al-Nassr, Abdulrahman Ghareeb discussed life on the field with Cristiano Ronaldo. The striker spoke on how challenging it is to play beside the Portuguese veteran owing to his greatness.

Ghareeb, who has filled in for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner and football legend, remarked that it is an honor to be linked to the Portuguese forward.

“It’s a great honor for me to have my name associated with Cristiano Ronaldo. Playing with him is very difficult. You have to expect his every move, everything he can do”, he told the media.