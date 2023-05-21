Even though Cristiano Ronaldo only recently signed with Al-Nassr, he may be heading back to Europe in a matter of months. Out of 14 games, the striker has registered 13 goals and two assists as his side continues to fight for the Saudi Pro League championship.

Unfortunately, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner hasn’t had the easiest time of it since joining the club, and his displeasure has sometimes spilled over since he joined the team. Last month, he was caught on camera making an offensive gesture to the visiting supporters who were shouting the name of Lionel Messi.

Furthermore, at halftime of Al-Nassr’s 1-0 loss against Al-Wehda in the King Cup Seim-Finals, he got into an argument with the coaching staff. This has led to rumors that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner and his family desire to quit Al-Nassr and leave the Middle East only six months after relocating there.

Which legendary team could try to bring Cristiano Ronaldo back to Europe?

The experienced player, now 38 years old, had previously been hoping for one more shot at the UEFA Champions League. Now a European giant may be able to actually provide it.

Last summer, when it became clear that the Portuguese star was leaving Manchester United, rumors began to circulate that Bayern would sign him. The Bundesliga team cited financial difficulties as one of their key obstacles.

However, German outlet Abendzeitung claims that this obstacle has been overcome thanks to businessman Markus Schon, who has reportedly reached out to the Bavarians’ CEO Oliver Kahn in an effort to provide them financing for the possible move. He even laid out his financial plan in an email to the former legendary goalkeeper.

“It’s conceivable that we could commit ourselves to the transfer fee or paying the salary excess over a basic amount if our company is clearly identified as the facilitator of the deal”, Schon allegedly stated. After that, the business owner reportedly asked for a cut of the proceeds from shirt sales if the deal went through.