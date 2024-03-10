Al-Nassr are set to go head-to-head with Al-Ain in the upcoming second leg of the 2023/2024 AFC Champions League quarterfinals. This preview delivers a thorough examination of the encounter, encompassing details on viewing options for the match through television broadcasts or live streaming platforms available in your country.
As anticipated, Cristiano Ronaldo‘s team, Al-Nassr, faced a challenging match against Al-Ain but secured a crucial 1-0 victory in the United Arab Emirates, putting them in a favorable position for the return leg in Saudi Arabia.
However, it would be unwise for Al-Nassr to become complacent, given that they are up against a team that has demonstrated potential. Moreover, with only a one-goal difference, the outcome could easily be overturned. Fans can undoubtedly expect an intense showdown.
Al-Nassr vs Al-Ain: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 6:00 AM (March 12)
Germany: 8:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (March 12)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (March 12)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM
South Africa: 8:00 PM
Spain: 8:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Al-Nassr vs Al-Ain: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Paramount+
Germany: Sport1+
India: FanCode, Sports18 3
Indonesia: K-Vision, MNC Soccer Channel, Vision+
International: YouTube, Bet365, Triller TV+
Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro Sand Ball
Mexico: Star+
Nigeria: Startimes Sports Life, StarTimes App
Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports AFC, SSC, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
South Africa: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Life
Spain: LaLiga+ Spain
United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Sports Asia 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports AFC
USA: Paramount+