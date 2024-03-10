Al-Nassr vs Al-Ain: How to Watch Live, TV Channels and Streaming Options in Your Country on March 11, 2024

Al-Nassr are set to go head-to-head with Al-Ain in the upcoming second leg of the 2023/2024 AFC Champions League quarterfinals. This preview delivers a thorough examination of the encounter, encompassing details on viewing options for the match through television broadcasts or live streaming platforms available in your country.

As anticipated, Cristiano Ronaldo‘s team, Al-Nassr, faced a challenging match against Al-Ain but secured a crucial 1-0 victory in the United Arab Emirates, putting them in a favorable position for the return leg in Saudi Arabia.

However, it would be unwise for Al-Nassr to become complacent, given that they are up against a team that has demonstrated potential. Moreover, with only a one-goal difference, the outcome could easily be overturned. Fans can undoubtedly expect an intense showdown.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Ain: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 6:00 AM (March 12)

Germany: 8:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (March 12)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (March 12)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

South Africa: 8:00 PM

Spain: 8:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Al-Nassr vs Al-Ain: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Paramount+

Germany: Sport1+

India: FanCode, Sports18 3

Indonesia: K-Vision, MNC Soccer Channel, Vision+

International: YouTube, Bet365, Triller TV+

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro Sand Ball

Mexico: Star+

Nigeria: Startimes Sports Life, StarTimes App

Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports AFC, SSC, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

South Africa: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Life

Spain: LaLiga+ Spain

United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Sports Asia 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports AFC

USA: Paramount+