John Harbaugh’s record against the NY Giants’ 2026 opponents generates excitement

The New York Giants selected John Harbaugh as their head coach for the 2026 NFL season, and the schedule appears to bring some positive news.

The 2026 NFL season is already starting to heat up, and the New York Giants already know who their opponents and schedule will be. The good news? John Harbaugh only has a losing record against one of his future rivals: the Tennessee Titans.

In Week 3, the G-Men will host the Titans at MetLife Stadium, a rival against whom Harbaugh, during his nearly two decades as head coach of the Baltimore Ravens, holds a record of 3 wins and 4 losses (2–1 in the postseason). Can he bring his record back to .500 this season?

Two other teams have the same number of wins and losses against Harbaugh: the Seattle Seahawks (2–2) and the Indianapolis Colts (4–4, 1–1 in the postseason). All of his other opponents have a losing record against the veteran coach.

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Of all the teams the New York Giants will have to face this season, there is one that undoubtedly wants nothing to do with having John Harbaugh on the opposite sideline. The Cleveland Browns, a fierce divisional rival of the Baltimore Ravens, have fallen 28 times against this head coach, managing to win only 8 games.

Head coach John Harbaugh of the NY Giants

One by one, Harbaugh’s records against his opponents

Rival W-L Postseason Dallas Cowboys 4-1 Philadelphia Eagles 3-2 Washington Commanders 3-2 Cleveland Browns 28-8 New Orleans Saints 3-1 Arizona Cardinals 3-1 San Francisco 49ers 3-1 1-0 Jacksonville Jaguars 5-4 Tennessee Titans 3-4 2-1 Detroit Lions 5-1 Houston Texans 9-3 2-0 Indianapolis Colts 4-4 1-1 Los Angeles Rams 4-2 Seattle Seahawks 2-2

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According to the official website of the New York Giants, John Harbaugh also has a notable record against AFC opponents, with 128 wins and 88 losses. Meanwhile, against NFC teams, his record is 52–25.

Early challenges for the Giants in 2026

The New York Giants are set for a high-profile start to their 2026 campaign, kicking off the regular season with consecutive primetime matchups. In Week 1, the Giants will host their division rivals, the Dallas Cowboys, at MetLife Stadium for a high-stakes SNF opener on September 13.

The team will then hit the road for Week 2 to face the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on MNF (September 21), before returning home to East Rutherford in Week 3 for a Sunday afternoon clash against the Tennessee Titans on September 27.