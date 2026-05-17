Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs could reportedly move on from Brashard Smith as running game will have Kenneth Walker as workhorse

As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to get more run-oriented, Kenneth Walker III becoming the workhorse back could make the team cut Brashard Smith.

The Kansas City Chiefs are trying to help Patrick Mahomes and their way to do so is by running the ball effectively. That’s why they brought in running back Kenneth Walker III, but there’s a collateral effect that could cost Brashard Smith his spot on the roster.

Kenneth Walker III is fresh off being the Super Bowl MVP, and the AChiefs are hoping he can get the running offense going in a workhorse capacity. Per Jesse Newell of The Athletic, the Chiefs could move on from Brashard Smith, who was a decent RB for them last year.

The Chiefs GM Brett Veach said earlier in the offseason the team’s plan was to run the ball to help Mahomes. However, that doesn’t mean that all RBs were safe, as the report states. Hence, Smith must really impress in OTAs or he will likely be a free agent.

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The Chiefs RB depth chart

Walker is the predictable RB1 and workhorse of the team. The Chiefs also drafted Emmett Johnson in the fifth round of the NFL Draft, and signed Emari Demercado. Hence, those latter two are Smith’s competition.

#Chiefs added 2 running backs as UDFA's.



One of those 2 is Texas A&M's EJ Smith — the son of the NFL's all-time leading rusher, Emmitt Smith. pic.twitter.com/LY8zpKVmmB — Matt Foster (@MattFosterTV) May 1, 2026

But the depth chart continues, as the Chiefs brought in two UDFAs in EJ Smith, son of legendary RB Emmitt Smith, and Jaydn Ott. One would assume Smith is over them in the pecking order, but the competition is getting tougher and tougher.

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The Chiefs have a big task on their hands

While no one argues Patrick Mahomes is elite, a future Hall of Famer, and already an all-time great quarterback, the fact is he is coming off an ACL tear, he doesn’t have great weapons, and the running back is a question mark even if Walker is now on the roster.

Mahomes hasn’t even gotten Pro Bowl selections in the last couple of years. His numbers are very humane as opposed to the outstanding stats he posted in his earlier years. The Chiefs must help him with weapons, protections, and good playcalling.