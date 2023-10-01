Al Nassr vs Istiqlol: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023/2024 AFC Champions League in your country

Al Nassr will play against Istiqlol this Monday, October 1 for the Matchday 2 of the 2023/2024 AFC Champions League group phase. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Al Nassr‘s debut in the AFC Champions League has been highly promising. They stand out as one of the top contenders to win this edition of the continental tournament, and they demonstrated their potential right from the first match. Their impressive 2-0 victory over Persepolis catapulted them to the top of the group standings.

Their upcoming opponents, Istiqlol, managed a draw in their opening match against Al-Duhail. For this reason, Cristiano Ronaldo‘s team is the only leader since only they won. Istiqlol are fully aware that they are up against the group favorites and acknowledges that a strong performance will be crucial if they hope to earn any points against Al Nassr.

Al Nassr vs Istiqlol: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 3:00 PM

Australia: 4:00 AM (October 3)

Bangladesh: 12:00 AM (October 3)

Belgium: 8:00 PM

Brazil: 3:00 PM

Canada: 2:00 PM

Croatia: 8:00 PM

Denmark: 8:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 8:00 PM

Germany: 8:00 PM

Ghana: 6:00 PM

Greece: 9:00 PM

India: 11:30 PM

Indonesia: 2:00 AM (October 3)

Ireland: 7:00 PM

Israel: 9:00 PM

Italy: 8:00 PM

Jamaica: 1:00 PM

Kenya: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 2:00 AM (October 3)

Mexico: 12:00 PM

Morocco: 8:00 PM

Netherlands: 8:00 PM

New Zealand: 7:00 AM (October 3)

Nigeria: 7:00 PM

Norway: 8:00 PM

Philippines: 2:00 AM (October 3)

Poland: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 7:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:00 PM

Serbia: 8:00 PM

Singapore: 2:00 AM (October 3)

South Africa: 8:00 PM

Spain: 8:00 PM

Sweden: 8:00 PM

Switzerland: 8:00 PM

UAE: 10:00 PM

UK: 7:00 PM

United States: 2:00 PM (ET)

Al Nassr vs Istiqlol: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Paramount+

Brazil: ESPN, GUIGO, NOW NET and Claro, Star+

Croatia: Sportklub 1 Croatia

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 3 AFC, TOD

India: FanCode

Indonesia: Vision+

International: Youtube

Israel: Sport 4

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN2 Caribbean

Kenya: Azam Sports 2 HD

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 2, sooka

Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 3 AFC, TOD

Portugal: Channel 11

Serbia: SportKlub 1 Serbia

Spain: LaLiga+ Spain

Sweden: TV4 Play, TV4 Sportkanalen

Switzerland: Sport1+

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports 3 AFC, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

USA: Paramount+