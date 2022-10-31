Alajuelense take on Olimpia at Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto in Alajuela for the 2022 CONCACAF League Final Leg 2. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Alajuelense and Olimpia meet in the Second Leg Game of the 2022 CONCACAF League Final. This game will take place at Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto in Alajuela. The first game was interesting, the second will be much hotter as the margin is only one goal. Here is all the detailed information about this CONCACAF League game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

Alajuelense did not win the first leg but they were close to tie the game, they lost 2-3, at least the margin is short and the team has enough time to win the second leg.

Olimpia were lethal, the offensive work was efficient but the flaws in the defense allowed Alajuelense to score two goals and were close to allowing a third goal. Olimpia must seize the advantage and play hard on the road.

Alajuelense vs Olimpia: Date

Alajuelense and Olimpia play for the Second Leg Game of the 2022 CONCACAF League Final on Wednesday, November 2 at Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto in Alajuela. The home team must attack the visitors from the first second, every ball inside the goal area must be taken advantage of.

Alajuelense vs Olimpia: Time by state in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Alajuelense vs Olimpia at the 2022 CONCACAF League Final

This Leg 2 Game for the 2022 CONCACAF League Final, Alajuelense and Olimpia at the Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto in Alajuela on Wednesday, November 2, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN App, TUDN.com, TUDN USA