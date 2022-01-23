Alaves play Barcelona for three points at the Matchweek 22 of La Liga 2021-22 season in Spain. Get all details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Alaves set to face Barcelona in Matchweek 22 of La Liga 2021-22 season. This game will be held at the Estadio de Mendizorroza on January 23, 2022 at 3:00 PM (ET). The visitors are struggling like never before. Here is all the related information about this La Liga game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US.

Alaves have not won in La Liga for 10 weeks, on that occasion Alaves won 2-1 against Levante at home. After that victory the team suffered several losses and draws that have not benefited their position in the table at all.

Barcelona lost two recent games against Real Madrid and Athletic Club, two humiliating defeats that reflect the poor form the team is in. But before those two losses Barcelona had a good streak of three wins and three draws.

Alaves vs Barcelona: Match Information

Date: Sunday, January 23, 2022.

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio de Mendizorroza, Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain.

Alaves vs Barcelona: Times by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Alaves vs Barcelona: Storylines

Alaves are in a dangerous position in the table of La Liga 2021-22, they have a negative record with 4-5-12 and 17 points in the 19th spot of the table. The most recent game in La Liga was a loss for Alaves against Betis 0-4 on the road, but before that loss the team had two draws against Real Sociedad and Athletic Club. Their home record is negative at 3-3-5 with a last home win against Levante 10 weeks ago. Alaves' top scorer is Joselu with 10 goals, the team depends exclusively on Joselu's performance to win games.

The last time Barcelona played in La Liga they drew against Granada 1-1 on the road in what was the team's last good result before two consecutive losses outside the tournament. Another recent La Liga result for Barcelona was during Matchweek 19, they won that game on the road 1-0. Depay is the only player considered Barcelona's top scorer with 8 goals in the season, the other player with more than two goals is Luuk de Jong with 3 goals.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Alaves vs Barcelona in the U.S.

If you are interested in this game of the La Liga 2021-22, you can watch it on your TV by tuning into channels that will broadcast it in the United States: ESPN+. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Alaves vs Barcelona: Predictions And Odds

Alaves are underdogs at home with +0.75 ATS and +415 moneyline at FanDuel, they have a negative record at home and the visitors are eager to win three points. FC Barcelona are favorites on the road with -0.75 goals to cover and -137 moneyline. The draw is offered at +278 odds and the totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this La Liga game is: Barcelona -0.75.



FanDuel Alaves -0.75 / -137 Draw/ Totals +278 / 2.5 Barcelona +0.75 / +415

* Odds via FanDuel