In the arena of political correctness Alejandro Garnacho got KO’d for an ill-conceived post on social media. The Argentine winger wanted to praise goalkeeper Andre Onana for his penalty kick save against F.C. Copenhagen which the Red Devils won 1-0 in the UEFA Champions League.
After the game Garnacho, in trying to celebrate the last minute win, posted a photo of Andre Onana being hugged by his teammates and two gorilla emojis. The post was taken down after the Argentine began to receive a backlash over the emojis chosen.
Andre Onana has not stated anything regarding the matter and while Garnacho may have unwittingly made a mistake as to the emojis chosen for the picture, it was not ill-intentioned.
How long could Alejandro Garnacho be suspended?
The case against Alejandro Garnacho is a strange one, as he was not making fun of his teammate rather praising him, why he chose gorilla emojis is still up in the air, it could be a dressing room thing the public is not aware about.
Be that as it may, the post did violate the FA’s actions on racially sensitive posts, which upon being told it was not appropriate the winger took it down.
It is the second time a player from South America has had issues with the cultural difference of what is deemed racist in England. Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani was suspended for responding to a lifelong friend on Instagram “Gracias Negrito”, negro meaning black in England but in the Rio de la Plata area of the world is a term used to identify good friends.
Edinson Cavani was issued a three-game ban for the terminology he used, while Garnacho is opening himself up for a similar punishment.