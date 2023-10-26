In the arena of political correctness Alejandro Garnacho got KO’d for an ill-conceived post on social media. The Argentine winger wanted to praise goalkeeper Andre Onana for his penalty kick save against F.C. Copenhagen which the Red Devils won 1-0 in the UEFA Champions League.

After the game Garnacho, in trying to celebrate the last minute win, posted a photo of Andre Onana being hugged by his teammates and two gorilla emojis. The post was taken down after the Argentine began to receive a backlash over the emojis chosen.

Andre Onana has not stated anything regarding the matter and while Garnacho may have unwittingly made a mistake as to the emojis chosen for the picture, it was not ill-intentioned.