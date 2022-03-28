Algeria and Cameroon will clash for the second leg of their 2022 World Cup Qualifying Third Round fixture. Here, check out the match information: when, where and how to watch it in the United States.

Algeria and Cameroon will face each other for the second leg match of the 2022 World Cup Qualifying Playoffs. Here, check out the match information, such as date, time and how to watch it in the United States.

The home side is coming to this match after getting a 1-0 win in the first leg as visitors, thanks to a goal from Islam Slimani at the 40th minute of game. Now, they will try to maintain their advantage on home soil.

These two teams have faced each other on eight occasions, with Cameroon having the upper hand thanks to four victories, while Algeria have two and they have drawn two times so far. As hosts, Algeria have one win and one draw. Who will advance to Qatar 2022?

Algeria vs Cameroon: Date

The national teams of Algeria and Cameroon will face each other on Tuesday, March 29 at the Stade Mustapha Tchaker in El Bouleïda (Blida). Their last match in Algeria took place in 2016, which ended up in a 0-0 draw.

Algeria vs Cameroon: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

TV Channel in the US and to watch or live stream Algeria vs Cameroon

The second leg match between Algeria and Cameroon for the 2022 African World Cup Qualifying Playoffs to be played Tuesday, March 29, 2022 will be broadcasted in the United States on ESPN+.