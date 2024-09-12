Trending topics:
Cristiano Ronaldo’s dig at PSG while discussing Kylian Mbappe’s role at Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo had a lot to say about Kylian Mbappe's new chapter at Real Madrid and didn’t miss the opportunity to take a subtle jab at Paris Saint-Germain.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr
© Yasser Bakhsh/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr

By Natalia Lobo

Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo is backing Kylian Mbappe to thrive at Real Madrid following the French striker’s summer move to Spain. While discussing Mbappe’s transition to his new team, Ronaldo also subtly criticized PSG, Mbappe’s former club.

Real Madrid are not PSG, that I can tell you,” he said while speaking about how different will be Mbappe’s experience in Spain.“There is a different environment, but I believe he will do well,” he explained.

Ronaldo, who played with Los Blancos for nine seasons and won four Champions League with them, had previously said on his YouTube channel that Madrid is the “best club ever” and that they have a different “aura” when it comes to big matches, especially in the Champions League.

Madrid is the kind of team [that] they don’t rush under pressure. People say they’re lucky in the Champions [League]. No they are not lucky. They’re prepared for this kind of moment. The Bernabéu has that different aura,” he said.

kylian mbappe

Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring against Real Betis ( Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

In that same video, he also said that he expects Mbappe to adapt well at Madrid, which has a “nice” structure. “They have a great coach and the president, Florentino [Pérez], who has been there many many years. I think it won’t be a big problem because of his talent, he explained.

Ronaldo says Mbappe can win Ballon d’Or

Ronaldo also said that Mbappe “can be the next golden ball [Ballon d’Or] winner. Him, [Erling] Haaland, [Jude] Bellingham, Lamine [Yamal].” However, he was cautious to say that Madrid would automatically be better with him.

“Now, if you say that Madrid is going to be better or not, we don’t know. Mbappé is there now, I think Madrid will keep strong, but I don’t know if they will be better than last year. Only God knows,” he explained.

Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has noted that the team is still adjusting to life with Mbappe. Meanwhile, the striker demonstrated progress by scoring twice against Real Betis before the international break.

natalia lobo
Natalia Lobo

Natalia is a sports journalist at Bolavip US, where she covers soccer, tennis, and the broader sports world. She also works as an entertainment journalist at Spoiler US, focusing on the film industry, series, reality TV, and celebrity news. With a diverse background that includes reporting on sports, fashion, and culture, she brings a rich and varied perspective to her current roles. Natalia holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and Media from the Universidad Central of Venezuela (UCV) and has over eight years of experience in digital media. She has previously contributed her bilingual skills in English and Spanish to outlets such as Revista Exclusiva and Cambio16.

