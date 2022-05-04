Alianza Lima will play against Colo Colo at Estadio Nacional de Lima for Matchday 4 of the 2022 Copa Libertadores Group F. Read here to know all about how to watch the game, information, storylines, prediction and odds in the US.

Alianza Lima are one of the worst teams in this year's international tournament. Los Blanquiazules haven't won yet in the 2022 Copa Libertadores Group Stage. They have conceded 5 goals and scored twice in their first 3 games. Los Blanquiazules have a 10-year winless streak at home. They have registered 3 draws and 10 losses between that time range.

On the other side, Colo Colo have registered 2 wins and 1 loss in their first 3 games in this year's international tournament. Colo Colo ended a 4-year winless streak as visitors in the Copa Libertadores. Colo Colo are on track to the Round of 16 Stage, but first they will have to win for the second time in a row as visitors in Lima.

This game between Alianza Lima and Colo Colo for Matchday 4 of the 2022 Copa Libertadores Group F will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial). Other options are: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS.

Alianza Lima vs Colo Colo: Prediction and Odds

Oddsmakers in the United States have already made their predictions for this Copa Libertadores Group Stage game. Caesars see Colo Colo as favorites with -140 odds, while Alianza Lima have +390 odds. A draw would result in a +265 payout.

