Club America and Puebla will face each other at Azteca Stadium (Mexico City) for the second leg of the quarterfinals of the 2022 Liga MX. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the US. To watch it in the US, tune in to FuboTV (free trial).

Club America qualified directly for the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura quarterfinals after finishing the regular season in the fourth place in the standings with 26 points. The last game Las Águilas played was on April 30, in a 0-0 draw with Cruz Azul.

On the other hand, Puebla had a great regular season and finished in fifth place in the standings with 26 points. Qualified to the playoff zone where it faced Mazatlan FC for a spot in the quarterfinals. Los Franjiazules defeated Mazatlan FC in the penalty round by 3-1 after a 2-2 draw in the ninety minutes.

Club America vs Puebla: Date

Club America and Puebla will meet at Azteca Stadium on May 14, for the second leg of the quarterfinals of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura.

Club America vs Puebla: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

TV channels in the US to watch Club America vs Puebla

The game to be played between Club America and Puebla will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision.