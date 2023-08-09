The Eredivisie has always been one of the best springboards in European club soccer, many have gotten their start in Europe in the Netherlands and go on to bigger leagues and better clubs. There has also been no shortage of American players in the Netherlands either.



From Jozy Altidore, Gregg Berhalter, John O’Brien, and Earnie Stewart, the Eredivisie has given USMNT players a great platform to rise in the ranks. From legendary clubs such as Ajax, PSV, and Feyenoord the 2023/24 season gets off and running between August 11th- 13th.



There will be five American players to watch as Feyenoord look to defend their title, here is a list of each player and their current situation entering the new season.



USMNT players in Eredivisie



The biggest name playing in the Eredivisie is Ricardo Pepi, who recently transferred to PSV after a big season on loan with FC Groningen. A lot will be expected by the striker in his new home. Taylor Booth is another up and coming USMNT prospect, with scouts from Manchester United and Ajax still keeping tabs on the Utrecht midfielder.



Djordje Mihailovic had a hot and cold start to his stint at AZ, he will be hoping to improve upon 1 goal in 15 games in his second season. Florida native Agustin Anello plays for Sparta Rotterdam and is a 21-year-old winger who is on his third club.

Anthony Fontana of Philadelphia Union fame is a 23-year-old midfielder playing for PEC Zwolle. After leaving MLS Fontana had a stint in Serie B with Ascoli.