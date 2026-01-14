Kyle Tucker reportedly leaving NY Mets out in the dark ahead of final decision on MLB future

The New York Mets have circled around Kyle Tucker all offseason long. However, they were far from alone in their pursuit of the No. 1 free agent in MLB. Now, Tucker’s decision seems imminent, but the atmosphere within the room in Queens could indicate the coveted star is headed elsewhere.

The Mets knew landing Tucker was a challenge of its own. As recent reports suggested, the Toronto Blue Jays gained the edge on Tucker amid the Mets and LA Dodgers push. Though the race is not over until it’s over, tying up the loose ends could lead to Tucker’s final answer on his future in MLB.

As for the Mets, it’s not trending positively. According to a report from The New York Post’s Mike Puma, New York is aware that the next few hours are crucial, as Tucker will make up his mind sooner rather than later. However, it seems Tucker is playing his cards close to his chest, and the front office in Queens is uncertain what Tucker’s announcement will bring.

“Mets expect to receive an answer relatively soon on Kyle Tucker. Team brass at the moment doesn’t have a read on which way he might be leaning,” Puma commented on the situation.

Kyle Tucker #30 with the Cubs celebrates after scoring against the Angels.

If Mets miss out on Tucker, where do they go next?

What started off as a disappointing offseason suddenly changed its tune when the Mets announced moves for 2B Marcus Semien, INF Jorge Polanco, and RHP Devin Williams. However, the departures of fan-favorites like Pete Alonso, Edwin Diaz, Brandon Nimmo, and Jeff McNeil far eclipsed the arrivals.

It felt as signing Tucker was the only way Mets fans could find it in their hearts to forgive David Stearns for an otherwise farewell-filled winter. If that hope is suddenly snatched away from the fanbase in Queens, it may be too much to handle. The fact the organization is unaware of where Tucker stands can be seen as a bad sign of where New York is in its pursuit.

Cody Bellinger and Mets rumors

If Tucker does indeed sign with another MLB team, the Mets would have extra cash in their pockets, and everyone in Queens would expect them to spend it immediately. The most obvious target may be former Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger.

It’s becoming a go-to move for Stearns and Steve Cohen, who could be dubbed one-trick ponies because of it. Still, landing stars who bolster the lineup in Queens while breaking hearts in the Bronx may be too good an opportunity to pass up. Still, until Tucker announces his next step, anything can happen.

