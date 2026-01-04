Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami reportedly interested in signing two Atletico Madrid players

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami are reportedly monitoring several European stars, specifically targeting players who are either nearing the end of their contracts or looking to transition away from the intensity of elite European leagues. This strategy, which previously brought the likes of Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets to South Florida, is now being focused on two key figures from Atletico Madrid.

Strengthening the roster is a priority for the Herons as they look to build on their historic 2025 MLS Cup title. In 2026, the club are set to compete in the Concacaf Champions Cup, which offers a path to the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup, as well as the FIFA Intercontinental Cup later this year.

In that regard, two major stars have emerged as potential additions who would certainly live up to the high-profile names already playing alongside Messi. According to Spanish outlets Mundo Deportivo and OK Diario, Inter Miami are already in communication with two key members of the current Atletico Madrid squad.

Following their successful move for Rodrigo De Paul in mid-2025, the Herons are now reportedly making progress in talks with Antoine Griezmann and Jorge Resurreccion, better known as Koke.

Antoine Griezmann and Koke during a training session. (Getty Images)

In the case of the French forward, his contract with Los Colchoneros does not expire until June 2027; however, reports have indicated for some time that he “dreams” to move his family to the United States.

Meanwhile, the veteran midfielder’s situation is more immediate, as his contract with Atletico Madrid expires in just six months. With no current signs of an extension, Koke is viewed as a concrete candidate to join De Paul in the Miami midfield.

Inter Miami remain active in the market

After announcing their first signing of 2026, the front office have continued their work to reinforce the squad and have already secured their second addition ahead of the upcoming season.

The new arrival is Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair, who is coming off a standout campaign with Minnesota United where he was named the 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year. St. Clair joined Inter Miami as a free agent, signing a deal that includes an option through the 2027 season.

However, the club’s pursuit of Giovani Lo Celso appears to have cooled. The Argentine midfielder has reportedly opted to stay with Real Betis in Spain. Remaining in Europe will allow him to maintain the competitive level necessary to stay in contention for the Argentina national team roster just weeks away from their World Cup title defense. Nevertheless, reports suggest that Inter Miami are planning to reopen talks with Lo Celso following the 2026 World Cup.