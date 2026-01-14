NBA Rumors: Ja Morant reportedly has a favorite trade destination to leave Grizzlies

This NBA trade season, with a February 5 deadline, is heating up, and one of the names on everyone’s lips is Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant, who reportedly already has a preferred destination for the current NBA season.

According to Kelly Iko of Yahoo Sports, the Miami Heat have emerged as a more attractive option than the Milwaukee Bucks, Sacramento Kings, and Minnesota Timberwolves for Morant and his camp, positioning Miami as the frontrunner.

“There are teams with varying levels of interest in Morant — Minnesota, Sacramento, and Milwaukee to name a few — but Miami has quickly emerged as an attractive option to Morant and his camp in recent days, sources say.”

However, no agreement or advanced discussions have taken place. “There have been preliminary discussions between the Heat and Grizzlies regarding Morant’s availability,” Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reported. “Those talks have not yet escalated, and a deal is not imminent, with a source characterizing the Heat’s link to Morant as ‘premature.’”

Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies celebrates.

Morant’s current stats

This NBA season, Morant is averaging 19 points, 7.6 assists, and 3.2 rebounds per game. While this marks his lowest scoring average since his rookie season, it is tied to ongoing challenges within the franchise.

His shooting has been a concern, as he is connecting on just 40.1% from the field and 20.8% from three-point range. Those efficiency numbers are below expectations for a player with such a major offensive role.

Still, Morant remains one of the league’s most dangerous guards. His explosiveness with the ball, ability to attack the rim, and vision as a passer continue to stand out.

What fuels the trade rumors

Amid these swirling rumors, one development has certainly caught attention: according to Miami Heat insider Dru Star, Morant purchased a $3.2 million home in Miami just three weeks ago.

