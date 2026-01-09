Inter Miami confirm new Argentine teammate for Lionel Messi to replace Sergio Busquets

Lionel Messi is coming off a stellar 2025 where he led Inter Miami to the first MLS Cup title in franchise history. The Herons want to repeat last season’s success, and to that end, the front office has made official the signing of an Argentine who could fill the void left by Sergio Busquets.

“Inter Miami CF announced today it has signed Argentine midfielder David Ayala from the Portland Timbers. Ayala joins Inter Miami as part of MLS’s U22 Initiative, bolsters the Club’s midfield depth, and will remain under contract through the conclusion of the 2026 Major League Soccer (MLS) season,” Inter Miami stated in an official release.

Inter Miami view the 23-year-old midfielder as the potential replacement for Busquets in the middle of the pitch, who retired after winning the championship alongside Jordi Alba.

His playing characteristics are similar to the Spaniard’s, and the statistics reflect it: while Busquets averaged 59.2 completed passes per game, Ayala led the Timbers with 47.2 passes per match at an 88% completion rate.

Ayala won’t be alone at Inter Miami, as he joins a long list of Argentines on the roster: Lionel Messi, Rodrigo De Paul, Gonzalo Lujan, Tomás Aviles, Oscar Ustari, Mateo Silvetti, and Facundo Mura are the compatriots who will welcome the midfielder to Fort Lauderdale.

Inter Miami active during the transfer window

Far from being complacent after winning their first MLS Cup, the front office quickly got to work before the start of the preseason to reinforce the squad. Inter Miami confirmed Facundo Mura as the first signing of 2026 to cover the right-back position left vacant by Marcelo Weigandt following his return to Boca Juniors.

The Herons’ goal could also have a new owner, as Inter Miami confirmed a stellar signing who aspires to play in the 2026 World Cup with the USMNT. This is Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair, who had an excellent season with Minnesota United that earned him the 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year award.

To bolster the defense, Inter Miami announced the signing of a Brazilian with previous MLS experience. This is Micael, who arrived from Palmeiras after a strong stint with the Houston Dynamo, where he made 80 appearances and scored three goals across all competitions over two seasons and won the 2023 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

