Argentina’s Lionel Scaloni delivers a concerning message regarding Lionel Messi’s participation in the 2026 World Cup

Each passing day brings the global soccer world closer to the most anticipated competition in the sport, the 2026 World Cup. Argentina are widely viewed as one of the main contenders under head coach Lionel Scaloni, with the lingering question of whether this tournament could mark Lionel Messi’s final appearance on the world’s biggest stage.

Speculation intensified after Scaloni confirmed that he recently met Messi in Rosario. The moment was understated but meaningful, as two figures who have shared soccer’s highest achievements crossed paths once again. “I met with Leo because we were nearby. We had coffee,” Scaloni said to AFA Estudio, intentionally downplaying the significance while recognizing its natural weight.

Only later did Scaloni directly address the World Cup topic, and his message was carefully measured. “We didn’t talk about the World Cup,” he explained, before adding a line that quickly resonated across global media: “We need to leave him alone to make the right decision.” It was neither confirmation nor denial, but a clear stance from the coaching staff.

Scaloni emphasized that any decision regarding Messi’s future with Argentina will be made without external pressure. Once the Inter Miami forward decides, the national team will adapt accordingly. “Then we will think about what is best for the team, based on that decision,” Scaloni said, making it clear that patience remains central to Argentina’s approach.

Lionel Scaloni, Head Coach of Argentina, celebrates with Lionel Messi.

Scaloni knows Messi wants to be there

Scaloni and Messi met in the town of Funes, where the Argentina captain traditionally spends part of his holidays. The head coach knows his leader well and strongly suggested that Messi’s competitive nature has not faded. “He always wants to be there,” Scaloni said, reinforcing the belief within the squad.

Those close to Messi understand his mentality. Scaloni explained that Messi never relaxes, always wants to compete, and consistently looks to be available. That attitude, according to the coach, sets a powerful example for the rest of Argentina’s players, who see their captain committed regardless of circumstances.

How the meeting came together

The World Cup-winning coach was spending time in his hometown of Pujato with his family when he learned that Messi was nearby in Funes. Given the short distance, Scaloni decided to meet him in person, taking advantage of the opportunity for a face-to-face conversation.

Scaloni reiterated that the World Cup was intentionally left out of the discussion. “There’s still time,” he explained, stressing the importance of not overwhelming Messi and allowing him to decide calmly. Argentina, he said, will evaluate what is best for the team once that moment arrives.

