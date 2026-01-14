When are Senegal and Morocco playing for the AFCON 2025 final?

After two electric semi finals showdowns, the Cradle of Humankind now knows which national teams will be competing for its soccer crown in the 2025 AFCON final. Senegal and Morocco will go head to head in a star-studded championship game.

It wasn’t easy, but Senegal prevailed once again over Egypt. In a matchup featuring the clash of former Liverpool FC teammates, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, the action was guaranteed to provide an instant classic. The partners-to-foes saga between Salah and Mane didn’t disappoint. In the end, only one could be left standing, and that was the Senegalese speedster.

On the other end of the bracket, Morocco took care of business in what was a semi final that could’ve gone either way. In the end, Achraf Hakimi and Morocco moved on to the grand final to play in front of their country. “Pressure is for tires” seems to be Morocco’s message, as they move on through a penalty shootout once again.

The stage is set. Senegal and Morocco will meet on Sunday, January 18 in the 2025 AFCON final. The game will be held at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco. Kickoff is scheduled at 2 pm ET.

Sadio Mane playing for Senegal

Key information about the venue

Inaugurated in September 2025, Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium has capacity for roughly 67,500 spectators. It’s the second biggest stadium in Morocco and its pitch is made of natural grass. Going forward it will be Morocco’s national team’s home ground. Moreover, it will be an official venue during the FIFA World Cup 2030.

Playing for AFCON glory

Morocco is now one win away from hoisting their second AFCON title. Doing so in front of their fellow countrymen would only be the cherry on top to an incredible run under the country’s golden generation. When adding Morocco’s crowning in the U-20 FIFA World Cup, it’s safe to say the Atlas Lions have become a serious contender in world soccer.

Senegal will be looking to cement themselves as the apex predator in African soccer. After hoisting their first AFCON title in 2021, the Lions are back in the final. Senegal have now reached the grand stage of the competition in three of the last four tournaments (2019, 2021, and 2025).

