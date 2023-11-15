Another reunion for Messi? Alexis Sanchez says he would like to play in Miami

At 34, Alexis Sanchez is considering to try something new in his career. After years of playing in Europe, the Chilean superstar admitted he would like to take his talents to North America. In fact, it looks like he may be interested in a reunion with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami.

In an interview with TUDN, the former Barcelona winger told fellow countryman and La Roja legend Ivan Zamorano he would like to spend his sunset years in Mexico or the United States.

“I would like to play in Mexico,” Sanchez said. “The other day I was talking to a friend, I don’t know, it catches my attention, because there are teams there that are passionate, they focus on their club and all those things, I would like to, but I don’t know when. There are several clubs that I know, Pachuca, America. I like America, for the fans, for how they are, for the capital and for what Diego Valdés also told me.”

The Tocopilla-born player has been in the Old Continent since 2008, when he left Argentine giants River Plate for Italian side Udinese. Though he went on to play for five years in England, Sanchez said he would like to improve his English. The USA could be a good place for that, with Miami as one of his preferred landing spots.

“I would also like to try another culture, another language. I would like to perfect my English, I would like to live in Los Angeles, Miami. I don’t know, I don’t have nothing concrete at the moment: I’m focused on the Champions League with Inter and I’m giving my all.”

Inter Miami may have room for Alexis, but it could take time

Messi’s presence has been a game-changer for the Herons, who have benefited from the Argentine star’s arrival by landing former Barcelona stars Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. Now, another world-class player could be on his way to South Florida.

With the club opting out of Josef Martinez’s contract for the 2024 season, Inter Miami are reportedly working to sign Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez. But would this affect Alexis’ hopes of joining the team?

On the one hand, the team may be thrilled to make yet another stellar signing to set up a star-studded team. On the other hand, if Suarez occupies a designated player slot, Alexis may have to adjust his salary demands to the club’s budget.

Either way, the Chilean international is under contract with Inter Milan until the end of the season. Therefore, they would have to wait until July 2024 to sign him as a free agent.

Inter Miami with big plans for 2024

2024 will be Messi’s first full season at Inter Miami, which is why the club is heading into next year with high expectations. Leo helped them win the 2023 Leagues Cup, but didn’t have enough time to turn things around in the MLS season.

Now, the goal is to have a better campaign in the domestic league, aiming to challenge for the MLS Cup. But thanks to their Leagues Cup victory, the Herons will also compete in the Concacaf Champions Cup and in the Copa Interamericana, which involves the Libertadores, Sudamericana, and Concachampions winners.