Antoine Griezmann had a couple of irregular seasons since he moved to Barcelona, but now he is back playing for Atletico Madrid. Read along to find out how much does the French star make.

Antoine Griezmann was born in March of 1991 in France, although he spent his full 14-year career playing in Spain. Not everything was in La Liga though, since he won the second division title in his first season at Real Sociedad that meant a promotion to the main tournament. What can’t be denied is that his best performances certainly happened playing for Atletico Madrid.

The French star was in the middle of a huge controversy when he left the Colchoneros for a rival club like Barcelona in 2019. At that time, the 120 million euros the Culés paid for him was the fifth-highest transfer in soccer history, but things didn’t go very well for him. Financial issues in the Catalonian club led to him returning to his current on a loan.

That move was recently concluded with a purchase to be a full-time Atletico Madrid piece. Given all his trajectory, which includes a World Cup crown in Russia 2018, the lefty attacker definitely owns one of the most lucrative contracts in the world. You can check out more details about Griezmann’s deal up next.

How much does Antoine Griezmann make?

One of the most interesting things about Griezmann’s contract history is how he was willing to take massive pay cuts to stay in Atletico Madrid. He first went from making around 35 million euros in Barcelona to 21 during his brief loan, before doing it one last time so the Colchoneros could complete the 20 million euros transaction with the Culés.

The French scorer recently signed a new deal with the club until the end of the 2025-2026 season. Griezmann is set to make an estimated net salary of seven million euros per year, becoming a top earner in the squad even with the pay cuts he accepted. That translates into €583.333 per month, €134.615 per week, €19.178 per day or €799 per hour.