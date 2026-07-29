Antonio Mohamed’s profile: Who is the Liga MX All-Stars coach? Age, teams coached, ethnicity and more

From Argentina to Mexico, Antonio Mohamed has built a remarkable coaching legacy. As he takes charge of the Liga MX All-Stars, his journey, career milestones and personal story reveal the man behind the success.

Antonio Mohamed is one of the most decorated coaches in Liga MX and will lead the Liga MX All-Stars in the 2026 MLS All-Star Game. He has built a reputation as a serial winner after capturing league titles with four clubs.

Before becoming a manager, he enjoyed a lengthy playing career as a striker, representing clubs such as Huracan, Boca Juniors, Independiente, Toros Neza, Monterrey and Atlante, while also earning caps with the Argentina national team.

Beyond his tactical achievements, he is respected for his resilience and leadership. Over more than two decades as a coach, he has consistently rebuilt teams into title contenders, earning admiration throughout North American soccer.

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How old is Antonio Mohamed?

Antonio Mohamed is 56 years old. The Liga MX All-Stars head coach was born on April 2, 1970, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and has spent more than three decades in professional soccer as both a player and a manager.

LIGA MX head coach Antonio Mohamed speaks with the media during a press conference (Source: Omar Vega/Getty Images)

He began his professional career with Huracan before representing clubs in Argentina and Mexico, including Boca Juniors, Independiente, Toros Neza, Monterrey and Atlante. He also earned four caps with the Argentina national team and was part of the squad that won the 1991 Copa America.

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After retiring in 2003, he immediately transitioned into coaching. Since then, he has managed clubs in Argentina, Mexico, Brazil and Spain, winning multiple domestic league titles and the 2010 Copa Sudamericana with Independiente.

How tall is Antonio Mohamed?

Antonio Mohamed is 1.79 meters (5 feet 10½ inches) tall. During his playing career, the Argentine operated primarily as a striker, using his strength and positioning rather than relying solely on pace.

He spent most of his playing days in Argentina and Mexico, scoring more than 120 career goals before retiring in 2003. Although he is now better known for his accomplishments as a coach, his successful playing career helped shape his tactical approach.

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His height and physical style suited Mexican soccer well, where he became a fan favorite with Toros Neza and later represented clubs such as Monterrey and Atlante before beginning his coaching career.

What is Antonio Mohamed’s ethnicity?

Antonio Mohamed is of Lebanese, Syrian, Croatian and Chilean descent. Although he was born in Argentina, his family roots reflect the country’s diverse immigrant history, particularly the large Arab communities that settled there during the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

According to biographical information, his paternal grandfather was Lebanese-Syrian, while his paternal grandmother was Argentine. On his mother’s side, his grandfather was Croatian and his grandmother was Chilean.

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Although he is Argentine by birth and later became a naturalized Mexican citizen, he has remained closely connected to both countries through his playing and coaching career, becoming one of the most recognizable figures in Liga MX.

Why is Antonio Mohamed called “Turco”?

Antonio Mohamed is called “Turco” because of his family’s Arab ancestry, not because he is Turkish. In Argentina and several other Latin American countries, people of Middle Eastern descent have traditionally been nicknamed “Turco”.

The nickname has followed him throughout his entire career, first as a player and later as a coach. Today, fans, players and the media almost universally refer to him as “El Turco” Mohamed, making it one of the most recognizable nicknames.

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Antonio Mohamed’s family: Is he married?

Yes, Antonio Mohamed is married. He has been married to Patricia since 1994, and together they have built a close-knit family that has remained by his side throughout his coaching journey.

They have four children. One of them, Shayr Mohamed, briefly played professional soccer before joining his father’s coaching staff as an assistant. Their father-son partnership has continued at several clubs, including Monterrey and Toluca.

His family has also endured profound tragedy. During the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany, Mohamed’s nine-year-old son Farid died in a car accident that also left the coach with severe injuries.

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Years later, after guiding Monterrey to the Liga MX title in 2019, he dedicated the championship to his late son, fulfilling a promise he had made following the accident.

What teams has Antonio Mohamed coached?

Antonio Mohamed has coached clubs in Argentina, Mexico, Spain and Brazil, building one of the most successful managerial careers in Latin American soccer. Since beginning his coaching career in 2003, he has managed:

Zacatepec

Monarcas Morelia

Queretaro

Chiapas

Huracan

Independiente

Veracruz

Club Tijuana

Club America

Monterrey (two spells)

Celta Vigo

Atletico Mineiro

Pumas UNAM

Toluca

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Antonio Mohamed during the second leg semifinal match of the CONCACAF Champions Cup 2026 (Source: Agustin Cuevas/Getty Images)

He first gained recognition by guiding Huracan back to Argentina’s top division before moving to Independiente, where he captured the 2010 Copa Sudamericana, the club’s first international trophy in 15 years.

That triumph established him as one of South America’s brightest young coaches. His greatest achievements have come in Mexico. He transformed Club Tijuana into Liga MX champions in 2012.

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Which Liga MX teams has Antonio Mohamed managed?

He has managed eight Liga MX clubs: Monarcas Morelia, Queretaro, Jaguares de Chiapas, Veracruz, Club Tijuana, Club America, Monterrey, Pumas UNAM and Toluca. No other country has defined his coaching career more than Mexico.

His breakthrough came with Club Tijuana, leading the Xolos to their first-ever Liga MX title in the Apertura 2012. Two years later, he repeated the achievement with Club America, immediately delivering another league championship.

His most successful long-term project before Toluca came at Monterrey, where he coached in two different spells. Under his leadership, Rayados lifted the Apertura 2019, Copa MX Apertura 2017 and Copa MX 2019-20.

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Following shorter stays with Pumas UNAM, he joined Toluca ahead of the 2025 season. The appointment immediately paid off, as the club returned to title-winning form under his leadership, further strengthening his legacy.

How many trophies has Antonio Mohamed won as a coach?

Antonio Mohamed has won 12 major trophies as a head coach. His silverware includes titles in Argentina, Mexico and Brazil, making him one of the most decorated Argentine managers of his generation.

His first major title came in 2010, when he guided Independiente to the Copa Sudamericana. He then became one of the few coaches to win Liga MX championships with multiple clubs, lifting league trophies with Club Tijuana (2012), Club América (2014), Monterrey (2019) and Toluca (2025).

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The manager also collected domestic cup success with Monterrey before moving to Atletico Mineiro, where he won both the Campeonato Mineiro and the Supercopa do Brasil in 2022.

After arriving at Toluca, he added several more trophies, including the Liga MX Clausura, Liga MX Apertura, Campeon de Campeones and Campeones Cup, before leading the club to the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup title.

Antonio Mohamed’s career highlights

Made his professional debut with Huracan (1987): Mohamed began his playing career with his boyhood club and helped Huracan earn promotion to Argentina’s top division in the 1989-90 season, scoring the decisive goal in the promotion-clinching match.

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Won the 1991 Copa America with Argentina: Although he made only four appearances for the senior national team, Mohamed was part of Argentina’s Copa America-winning squad under Alfio Basile.

Captured the 2010 Copa Sudamericana with Independiente: He guided the Argentine giants to their first international trophy in 15 years, cementing his reputation as one of South America’s top young coaches.

Led Club Tijuana to its first Liga MX title (Apertura 2012): Mohamed delivered the Xolos’ first league championship only five years after the club reached Mexico’s top flight.

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Won Liga MX with Club America (Apertura 2014): In his first tournament with America, he captured the league title, adding another championship with one of Mexico’s biggest clubs.

Revived Monterrey and won multiple trophies: During two spells with Rayados, Mohamed lifted the Liga MX Apertura 2019, Copa MX Apertura 2017, and Copa MX 2019-20, while also leading the club to the FIFA Club World Cup.

Won titles in Brazil with Atletico Mineiro (2022): His success continued outside Mexico as Atletico Mineiro claimed the Supercopa do Brasil and the Campeonato Mineiro under his leadership.

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Made Liga MX history with Toluca: After taking charge in late 2024, Mohamed transformed Toluca into champions again, winning multiple trophies, including Liga MX titles, and becoming the first coach to win Liga MX championships with four different clubs in the short-tournament era.

Reached 12 major trophies as a head coach: Thanks to his success in Argentina, Mexico and Brazil, Mohamed has established himself as one of the most decorated Argentine managers of his generation.

Named Liga MX All-Stars head coach for the 2026 MLS All-Star Game: Following a historic run with Toluca, including five trophies in 12 months, Mohamed was selected to lead the Liga MX All-Stars in their matchup against MLS’ best players. The appointment recognized both his recent dominance and his status as one of the league’s most accomplished managers.