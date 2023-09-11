Antony has been separated from the Brazilian national team and put on hiatus by Manchester United while Brazilian and English authorities investigate claims made by the 23-year-old’s ex-girlfriend that he physically assaulted her. Brazilian media outlet Universo reported that Antony’s ex-girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin has photos of her injuries on her head and her hand as the Greater Manchester Police begin to investigate the case.

Since then, two other women have also stepped in and made accusations that Antony assaulted them. The Brazilian soccer player has denied the charges and issued a statement on the matter. “I have agreed with Manchester United to take a period of absence while I address the allegations made against me. This was a mutual decision to avoid distraction to my teammates and unnecessary controversy for the club.

“I want to reiterate my innocence of the things I have been accused of, and I will fully cooperate with the police to help them reach the truth. I look forward to returning to play as soon as possible.”

Gabriela Cavallin statement

“Gabriela Cavallin’s defense, in view of the facts and evidence that became public knowledge on this date, regarding the repeated episodes of aggression suffered by her, informs that she trusts in the serious and competent investigation of the Civil Police of Sao Paulo, and equally of the Police of Manchester/UK, and hopes that, once completed, the aggressor will be prosecuted and punished for the crimes he committed.”

The statement was released by her lawyers and Antony on the other hand has not been suspended by Manchester United and will continue to receive full salary until the issue has been resolved. Cavallin has called for Antony to be dropped by Manchester United and gave an interview with The Sun on Sunday.

Cavallin told The Sun on Sunday: “Antony needs to be taken off the pitch. It’s disappointing he’s still allowed to play while there’s an investigation.

“I am absolutely destroyed by the whole process. How can life go on as normal for him? They can’t just know what they know now and not do anything. He needs to be removed.”