Neymar takes over Pele with one of the greatest records in soccer history

A few weeks ago, Neymar made official his exit from PSG to join Al Hilal. The player had been one of the biggest topics in the transfer market window in Europe.

It was the end of an era alongside his great friend Lionel Messi. Both were supposed to be a dominant force with Kylian Mbappe to win the Champions League. That didn’t happen.

Now, Neymar has given up the chance to win more prestigious trophies by going to Saudi Arabia. However, there’s one pending task for him with Brazil. Win the World Cup.

Neymar becomes the all-time top scorer of Brazil

Neymar seems to be a totally different player when he goes to the national team of Brazil. In the first game of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, the star was sensational scoring twice in a 5-1 victory over Bolivia.

It was a historic night as Neymar became the greatest scorer in Brazil’s history with 79 goals surpassing Pele. It was a feat not achieved by other legends such as Ronaldo, Romario or Zico.

“I’m very happy. I never imagined I would break that record. But I don’t want to say I’m better than Pele just because I’ve surpassed him in this record. I just want to write my name in the history of the Brazilian national team. Thanks to my family, who is far away, and my teammates.”

The top scorer received a plaque from the president of the Brazilian Football Confederation, Ednaldo Rodrigues, as the top scorer of the Canarinha in matches against other national teams.

This last point is crucial as Pele had 77 goals during his brilliant career, but 95 overall considering the matches Brazil played against clubs at the international level. In the case of Neymar, there’s just one thing left: the 2026 World Cup.