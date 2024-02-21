The new MLS season is here, and Inter Miami and Lionel Messi are ready to take the league by storm. The long road towards MLS Cup begins tonight for Tata Martino’s side and they will do it with having the world’s greatest player from the start of the season.

Inter Miami also made some key signings to start the season, none bigger than Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez. With the core of the Leagues Cup championship side returning, the first order of business will be Real Salt Lake.

One player has already prepared his Apple Music playlist to start the new season and that is Lionel Messi. Apple Music made the playlist public and there are some great tunes from many amazing artists.

Lionel Messi’s Apple Music Playlist

According to the published playlist, Lionel Messi listens to Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Maluma, Drake, Rick Ross as well as bands like U2, AC/DC and Coldplay. Some tracks from Gorillaz and Rihanna are also present.

The playlist is titled Messi: The Warm-Up, and maybe the most popular song among Argentines is La Morocha by Luck Ra & BM.

Inter Miami takes on RSL at 8PM EST and can be viewed on Apple TV, it will be the only match of the regular season tonight with the rest of the teams starting play on Saturday the 24th.