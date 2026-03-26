Are Ireland out of 2026 World Cup after losing to Czechia in UEFA playoffs?

The loss to the Czech Republic in the UEFA playoffs on Thursday means Ireland are eliminated from 2026 World Cup contention, with Czechia earning the right to play for a spot in the big tournament.

The Czech Republic will face Denmark on Tuesday, March 31, with a ticket to the FIFA World Cup 2026 on the line. The winner of this tie will join Group A alongside Mexico, South Africa, and Korea Republic. The loser, on the other hand, will return home empty-handed.

In the event of a draw in regular time, the match will proceed to extra time. If the draw persists in overtime (two periods of 15 minutes each), the winner will be decided on penalties.

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How many World Cups have Ireland played so far and when was their last appearance?

Ireland have made it to three World Cups so far, advancing from the group stage every time. Their last appearance came in 2002, with the Boys in Green being knocked out by Spain in the round of 16 after a dramatic 1-1 draw that led to a 3-2 shootout win for La Roja.

Ireland came from another round of 16 elimination in USA 1994, when the Netherlands beat them 2-0 at the Citrus Bowl in Orlando.

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What’s Ireland’s best result at a World Cup?

Ireland’s first World Cup appearance in 1990 saw them reach the quarterfinals, which remains their best result to date. That year, it all ended with a 1-0 loss to hosts Italy, who lost to eventual runners-up Argentina in the following round.