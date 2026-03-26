What happens if Ireland win, tie or lose vs Czech Republic today in UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers?

Ireland and the Czech Republic meet today in a crucial UEFA 2026 World Cup qualifying play‑off match that will shape their journey toward the finals. The result could either keep their hopes alive or end them at this stage.

This game is part of the expanded UEFA play‑off format for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where 16 teams that didn’t qualify directly in the group stage compete in single‑leg knockout semi‑finals on March 26 and finals on March 31.

Both teams are familiar with the pressure of decisive fixtures. Ireland hasn’t qualified for a World Cup since 2002, and reaching the final of this play‑off would be a major milestone, while Czech Republic also aims to secure their spot.

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What happens if Ireland beat Czech Republic today?

If Ireland beat Czech Republic today, Ireland will advance to the UEFA play‑off final on March 31, 2026, putting them one step away from qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the U.S.

Players of Ireland (Source: Football Association of Ireland)

Winning this semi‑final is crucial because the play‑off finals are single‑match knockout games where the winner earns one of Europe’s four remaining World Cup slots.

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Ireland reached this stage by finishing second in Group F of the UEFA qualifiers, securing their spot in the play‑off bracket behind Portugal. The Czech Republic also finished second in their group (Group L).

What happens if Ireland and Czech Republic tie?

If Ireland and Czech Republic tie at the end of regulation tonight, the match will not finish as a draw — UEFA play‑off rules require a winner on the day. Because these ties are single‑leg knockout fixtures, a tie after 90 minutes means the game will go to extra time and, if still level, a penalty shootout to determine who advances.

What happens if Ireland lose to Czech Republic today?

If Ireland lose to Czech Republic today, Ireland’s qualification campaign will end at this semi‑final stage of the UEFA play‑offs. Only the winners of the four play‑off finals earn UEFA’s final World Cup spots.

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The Czech Republic would advance to the Path D play‑off final, where they’ll face the winner of Denmark vs North Macedonia at a venue determined by draw. Victory in that final match would secure a place at the 2026 World Cup.