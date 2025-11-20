UEFA 2026 World Cup playoffs draw: What are the brackets, when are they played and how many teams will qualify?

UEFA has finalized the playoff draw for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, setting up a high-stakes path for the remaining European teams still fighting for a place in the expanded tournament.

With only a limited number of spots available through the playoff route, the brackets now determine who must survive a semifinal and a final to reach the World Cup.

The playoff format remains straightforward: The 16 teams are divided into four separate playoff paths, each featuring two semifinals and one final. All matches are single elimination. The winner of each path earns a spot at the 2026 World Cup.

What’s the bracket for the 2026 World Cup playoff draw?

Path A features Italy vs Northern Ireland and Wales vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, with the winners meeting to determine who advances. Path B includes Ukraine vs Sweden and Poland vs Albania, while Path C pairs Turkey vs Romania and Slovakia vs Kosovo.

Finally, Path D has Denmark vs North Macedonia and Czech Republic vs Republic of Ireland, with each path’s final winner earning a spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

When the playoffs will be played

The UEFA playoff semifinals are scheduled for March 31, 2026, followed days later by the three finals that will determine Europe’s final qualifiers. Exact match dates and kickoff times will be confirmed once participating venues finalize arrangements.

