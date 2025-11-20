Trending topics:
World Cup Qualifiers

UEFA 2026 World Cup playoffs draw: What are the brackets, when are they played and how many teams will qualify?

UEFA has revealed the 2026 World Cup playoff paths, with 16 teams competing across four brackets for four tournament spots. See the full matchups and paths.

By Alexander Rosquez

Follow us on Google!
Giovanni Di Lorenzo of Italy in action during the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier.
© Marco Luzzani/Getty ImagesGiovanni Di Lorenzo of Italy in action during the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier.

UEFA has finalized the playoff draw for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, setting up a high-stakes path for the remaining European teams still fighting for a place in the expanded tournament.

With only a limited number of spots available through the playoff route, the brackets now determine who must survive a semifinal and a final to reach the World Cup.

The playoff format remains straightforward: The 16 teams are divided into four separate playoff paths, each featuring two semifinals and one final. All matches are single elimination. The winner of each path earns a spot at the 2026 World Cup.

Advertisement

What’s the bracket for the 2026 World Cup playoff draw?

Path A features Italy vs Northern Ireland and Wales vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, with the winners meeting to determine who advances. Path B includes Ukraine vs Sweden and Poland vs Albania, while Path C pairs Turkey vs Romania and Slovakia vs Kosovo.

Tweet placeholder
Advertisement

Finally, Path D has Denmark vs North Macedonia and Czech Republic vs Republic of Ireland, with each path’s final winner earning a spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

2026 World Cup playoffs draw: What’s the bracket and how many teams will qualify?

see also

2026 World Cup playoffs draw: What’s the bracket and how many teams will qualify?

When the playoffs will be played

The UEFA playoff semifinals are scheduled for March 31, 2026, followed days later by the three finals that will determine Europe’s final qualifiers. Exact match dates and kickoff times will be confirmed once participating venues finalize arrangements.

Advertisement

Survey

Which team do you think will secure a UEFA playoff spot for the 2026 World Cup?

ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez
ALSO READ
Are Honduras, Costa Rica, and Jamaica out from 2026 World Cup after the Concacaf Qualifiers?
Soccer

Are Honduras, Costa Rica, and Jamaica out from 2026 World Cup after the Concacaf Qualifiers?

Costa Rica and Honduras eliminated from 2026 World Cup race after scoreless draw: Highlights (0-0)
Soccer

Costa Rica and Honduras eliminated from 2026 World Cup race after scoreless draw: Highlights (0-0)

Video: Tierney, McLean's goals vs Denmark to send Scotland to 2026 World Cup
Soccer

Video: Tierney, McLean's goals vs Denmark to send Scotland to 2026 World Cup

NY Mets reportedly weigh trade options for Senga amid rotation overhaul
MLB

NY Mets reportedly weigh trade options for Senga amid rotation overhaul

Better Collective Logo