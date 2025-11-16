Have Ireland qualified for 2026 World Cup after defeating Hungary?

In miraculous fashion, Ireland accomplished the improbable with a statement, last-minute victory over Hungary in the final matchday of Group F in the UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. Following the 3-2 triumph in Budapest, fans wonder whether Ireland are through to the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Mexico, and Canada.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ireland came into the game with 7 points and a +1 goal differential, while Hungary held the slight upper hand with 8 points and a +2 goal differential. Thus, Ireland’s hopes lied entirely on a victory during their visit to the Pearl of the Danube. It was stressful, but in the end Heimir Hallgrimsson’s side pushed through to walk away with a 3-2 win.

After securing the win in Hungary—along with Portugal’s thrashing of Armenia—Ireland clinched the second place in the group standings. That means Ireland are now through to the UEFA Play-Off Round where 16 teams will be competing for the final four tickets to the 2026 World Cup.

Advertisement

Thus, Ireland’s win didn’t automatically qualify them for the World Cup, per se, but it did push them through to the next stage, where they will compete for a place in the biggest tournament in international soccer. For some countries, reaching the Play-Off isn’t cause for celebration, but given how things looked coming into the final matchday, it’s the best-case scenario for Ireland.

Advertisement

Liam Scales of Republic of Ireland in Budapest, Hungary.

Advertisement

Group standings: Portugal first, Ireland second

Following yet another magical night from Troy Parrott and the Boys in Green, Ireland clinched the second place in Group F, keeping their 2026 World Cup dream alive and well as they make it to the Play-Off Round.

see also Are Hungary eliminated from 2026 World Cup after losing to Ireland?

Portugal 13 points

Ireland 10 points

Hungary 8 points

Armenia 3 points

Advertisement

Advertisement

UEFA Play-Off Round

Thanks to Parrott’s hat trick against Hungary — which included an unforgettable 96th minute game-winner — fans in the Emerald Isle can keep dreaming about making the 2026 FIFA World Cup. However, the Boys in Green are still a long way from making the trans-Atlantic journey to North America. First, they will have to make it past other top countries in Europe.

16 national teams will compete in the UEFA Play-Off. The 12 sides that finished second in their groups will be joined by the four best teams in the Nations League ranking — those that didn’t qualify for the World Cup or the play-offs. The 16 teams will be split into four groups of four. They will face off in a single-leg semi-final before competing in a final. The four winners of each final will advance to the World Cup. Ireland will have a clear picture of who they’ll be up against on November 20, when the groups will be drawn.