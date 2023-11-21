Argentina was able to defeat Brazil at Maracana Stadium in the Conmebol Qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Despite this incredible victory, Lionel Scaloni, coach of the Albiceleste, has unveiled that he could leave the team soon.

Lionel Scaloni has been living a dream in recent years. He began coaching the Argentine national team in 2018 and has since secured numerous trophies with the Albiceleste, notably including the 2021 Copa America and the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Despite recent glory, the coach seems unsettled. Following the victory against Brazil in Matchday 6 of the Qualifiers for the upcoming World Cup, Scaloni revealed that he is seriously considering stepping down as Argentina’s coach.

Lionel Scaloni reveals that he will contemplate whether to continue coaching Argentina or not

Following a huge victory at Maracana Stadium, Lionel Scaloni shocked everybody in the press conference. The coach revealed that he is seriously considering leaving the Argentine national team, and that he will talk with his staff to make a decision.

Argentina secured a 1-0 victory over Brazil at Maracana Stadium. This marked the first-ever home defeat for the Canarinha in World Cup Qualifiers, previously holding an impressive 51-13-0 record. Nevertheless, it seems this outcome wasn’t ideal for Scaloni.

Joaquin Bruno from TyC Sports mentioned hearing a member of Scaloni’s staff saying, ‘Let’s take a final picture,’ before departing Maracana Stadium. Subsequently, the coach made remarks that might corroborate these rumors.

“I have to think a lot about what to do with my future,” Scaloni said. “This group demands you permanently, you have to have maximum energy. It’s not a goodbye but the bar is very high.”

Why would Lionel Scaloni be interested in leaving the Argentine national team?

Based on his own statements, it appears that pressure is the primary factor motivating Lionel Scaloni’s consideration to depart from the Argentine national team. Despite winning three significant titles as coach, he emphasized that expectations for the future are set exceedingly high.

Under Scaloni’s coaching, Argentina clinched the Copa America title for the first time in 28 years. Additionally, he guided the national team to victory in Qatar 2022, putting an end to a 36-year drought for the Albiceleste.