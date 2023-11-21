Argentina pulled off another historic victory against Brazil at the Maracana. Just like they did in the 2021 Copa America final, Lionel Messi and company beat the hosts 1-0, handing the Selecao their first home loss in a World Cup Qualifying.

While the win was quite special for La Albiceleste, the game was overshadowed by shameful incidents before the kick-off. After a brawl between home and away fans, the local police launched a baton charge on Argentine fans.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Messi addressed that situation. “We saw how they were beating the people, it already happened in the Libertadores final. We were more focused on that than on the game. We went to the locker room because it was the best way to calm everything down, a tragedy could have happened,” Messi said.

Messi addresses the brawl at the Maracana

The Argentine national team was about to pose for a team picture when it saw the aggression in the stands, which is why the players immediately went to intervene. Emiliano Martinez, for instance, even tried to grab a policeman who was about to hit fans with a baton.

As the chaos went on for minutes, Messi led his teammates back to the tunnel until things calmed down. Shortly after that, they were back on the field ready to play. “That’s why when everything calmed down a little bit we decided to see how everything was, and then we went out,” he added.

Argentina still atop the World Cup Qualifiers table

Apart from doing it for their people, La Albiceleste needed to win this match to bounce back from a home loss to Uruguay. Marcelo Bielsa’s team got closer to them at the top of the standings, but Lionel Scaloni‘s men made sure to keep them at bay.

The reigning world champions will go into next year atop the South American 2026 World Cup Qualifiers standings with 15 points after six games, two points above La Celeste.

Brazil, on the other hand, are not going through the best of times as they failed to pick up a win in their last four matches. For the first time in their history, they are on a three-game losing streak in a Conmebol Qualifiers, which sees them in sixth place of the table with just seven points.