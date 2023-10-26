Lionel Messi only needed a victory at the World Cup to be able to boast that he had won it all. Once again, Messi reached the pinnacle of soccer by winning the tournament in Qatar 2022 and, just when it seemed like everything had been fulfilled, an invitation appeared for him to make history with the Argentine National Team.

Messi arrived to the United States with the intention of spending more time with his family and getting away from the pressure and attention in Europe. At 36 years old, the Argentine player contributed with 10 goals and an assist in seven matches to secure Inter Miami’s first-ever title, the 2023 Leagues Cup.

Now, considering Inter Miami were in the race for the playoffs, there is no doubt that the main goal for Messi will be to win the MLS in the 2024 season. For this reason, it will be more than necessary to have the Argentine in as many matches as possible.

In this regard, a significant problem would arise if Leo decides to accept the invitation they extended to him to write a new and extraordinary chapter in the history of Argentina.

Lionel Messi would receive an invitation to play at the Olympics

Yes. Lionel Messi could play at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Argentina will participate in next year’s Pre-Olympic Tournament from January 20 to February 11 in pursuit of one of the two spots that South America has for the tournament.

If qualification is achieved, Javier Mascherano, the coach of the U-23 national team, has a clear plan for what he will do with veterans like Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria. He revealed it during an interview with Telam news agency.

“If qualification happens, when the time comes, I will talk to Leo and Ángel, with whom I have a direct relationship. I know they will have a tight schedule with the Copa América and the World Cup qualifiers, and at a certain age, it’s not easy. For now, I haven’t spoken to them about that possibility. It’s premature without any sense.”

Will Lionel Messi play at the 2024 Olympics?

A few weeks ago, Thomas Bach, the president of the International Olympic Committee, granted an interview to Infobae in which he revealed the desire to have Leo at the 2024 Paris Olympics. He even sent a message to the Argentine player inviting him to do something unique in the history of soccer.

“For Lionel Messi, it would be even more fantastic because he could write the history of sports. He has already written many pages of football history, but with his participation and perhaps with a victory in the gold medal, he could become the only footballer on the planet to have won two Olympic gold medals and the World Cup.”

If Messi accepts to go to the 2024 Paris Olympics should Argentina qualify, he would miss several Inter Miami matches. At least four games if you consider the schedule they played in 2023 as soccer in the Olympic Games will be held from July 24 to August 10.

In this scenario, Lionel Messi would have to negotiate permission from Inter Miami. Nevertheless, Gerardo Martino coach of the team, already hinted a possible answer. “Leo’s commitment to the national team is unquestionable. It was something that we, the club, recognized in advance.”