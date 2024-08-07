The Argentine national football team is on the brink of a generational shift that has already brought many sporting successes to its fans. Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria, among others, are some of the more experienced players who are gradually making way for new young talents.

Argentina’s recent triumph in the Copa America held in the United States has paved the way for its more experienced players to mentor young talents who have been shining in European clubs. These emerging stars are expected to be the successors to these excellent players.

Messi’s words always have a powerful impact on anyone who hears them, and if he himself speaks highly of someone, it should be considered a true privilege.

This specifically occurred in the lead-up to the Copa America 2024, which was ultimately won by Lionel Scaloni’s team. Messi lavished praise on attacking midfielder Valentin Carboni. The now former Inter Milan player was gradually called up by the Argentine coach, and it was Messi who highlighted his attributes.

Valentin Carboni of Argentina looks on during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group A match between Argentina and Peru at Hard Rock Stadium on June 29, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Prior to the start of the tournament, in an interview with the Argentine media TyC Sports, Messi said: “I think he has an amazing present and future. We need to make the most of it, just like many of the young guys who are coming through with a lot of energy. Since I arrived in the United States, he’s been training with us.”

“I had seen him in the U-20s, but he has grown a lot. He’s a different player now, much more developed and with outstanding quality,” added Messi about Carboni’s growth as a player.

Carboni and his new directions

Finally, it was confirmed that attacking midfielder Valentin Carboni sealed his deal with a French football giant. The club in question is none other than Olympique de Marseille, which acquired the player on loan with an option to buy for €36M plus €4M in bonuses from Inter.

Last season, Carboni was also on loan, this time at Monza. He had a standout year there, which is why the French club took notice of him and his talent.

What’s next for Argentina national team?

The doubleheader for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, which will be hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, has been confirmed. Argentina will host Chile on September 5 and then travel to Colombia to face the hosts on September 10.

A change in the last CONMEBOL fixture gives an advantage to Argentina, but Messi might not be able to capitalize on it.