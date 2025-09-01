Argentina HC Lionel Scaloni admits one concern about 2026 World Cup with subtle warning to FIFA

Instead of experiencing a dip in form after the 2022 World Cup, Argentina have maintained their status as CONMEBOL’s top-performing national team in the qualifiers. With only two games remaining, Lionel Scaloni‘s team remains firmly in first place, holding a commanding 10-point advantage over second-place Ecuador. Despite its impressive form, the head coach has expressed serious concerns about the 2026 World Cup, issuing a direct message to FIFA.

“I think the heat is going to be terribly hard. We already saw it at the Club World Cup… the schedules are going to be similar, at 3 or 4 in the afternoon, because they have to be shown in other countries, so it’s not too late, and that has a huge impact. The players are tired, exhausted after a whole season, and no thought is given to what’s best for them, which is to play at a time when the heat doesn’t have such an impact,” Lionel Scaloni said, via TNT Sports Argentina.

Throughout the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, players frequently expressed concerns over the sweltering heat during both matches and training sessions. Despite scheduled cooling breaks, the physical toll was evident. The Argentine national team, however, is well-acquainted with such conditions. In the 2024 Copa America, it faced equally intense heat across all venues but showcased remarkable resilience, ultimately clinching the championship title.

FIFPRO, the global players’ organization, has openly criticized the scheduling of certain Club World Cup matches. The association argues that any game played in conditions exceeding a Wet Bulb Globe Temperature (WBGT) of 82.4°F should be postponed to ensure player safety. In contrast, FIFA has established a higher threshold of 89.6°F, a decision FIFPRO disputes, especially with the 2026 World Cup on the horizon.

Renan Lodi #6 of Al Hilal sprays water on his face during a hydration break during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino announces new 2026 World Cup measure after heat concerns

Following the considerable heat issues at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, many anticipated changes to the match schedules due to games played under direct sunlight. While the scheduling will remain unchanged as per Lionel Scaloni, FIFA president Gianni Infantino announced a new measure for the 2026 World Cup that could significantly impact the tournament.

“Every criticism we receive is a source for us to study and analyse what can do better… Cooling breaks are very important and we will see what we can do, but we have stadiums with roofs and we will definitely use these stadiums during the day next year,” Infantino said in July of 2025, as reported by ESPN.

This adjustment seems logical, yet Chelsea and Fluminense faced off in the semifinals of the 2025 Club World Cup at MetLife Stadium in sweltering 96°F heat—a venue without a roof. Consequently, this shift could result in venues like Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, and Vancouver hosting more matches, as FIFA prioritizes stadiums with roofs for the 2026 World Cup.