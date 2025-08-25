Lionel Messi comfortably leads Cristiano Ronaldo in impressive international stat

The rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo has captivated the soccer world for the past 15 years. Both players have earned numerous accolades with their national teams, but Messi’s triumph in the FIFA World Cup 2022 has slightly widened the gap between these two legends. Additionally, the Argentine has managed to surpass Cristiano in a significant international statistic, further fueling the debate over who stands as the greater player.

Cristiano Ronaldo may hold the record for the most international goals in soccer history with an impressive 138, as reported by UEFA, but Lionel Messi tops him in a crucial international statistic. The Argentine superstar has found the net 11 times during the knockout stages in major tournaments for his national team, significantly eclipsing Ronaldo’s tally of just three goals in similar situations.

Although both players have shown evenly matched skills at the club level, in the FIFA World Cup, the advantage decisively tilts toward the Argentine. Cristiano Ronaldo’s deepest run in this prestigious tournament ended in a semifinal appearance in 2006. In contrast, Lionel Messi has reached the final stage twice and has secured victory in one of those occasions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are poised to break a FIFA World Cup record in the next tournament

While Lionel Messi surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo in the knockout stages of international tournaments, both iconic players stand poised to break an impressive record at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, provided they participate.

Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus F.C. is put under pressure by Lionel Messi of Barcelona during the UEFA Champions League.

Advertisement

In case both stars decide to participate in the 2026 World Cup, they will make history as the first players to compete in six editions of the tournament. Moreover, Messi will have the opportunity to challenge Cristiano Ronaldo’s 2018 record as the oldest player to score a hat-trick in World Cup history.

Advertisement

see also Former Argentina teammate puts pressure on Lionel Messi: ‘He has to play in the 2026 World Cup’

Despite being veteran stars, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo maintain a significant impact on their national teams. Their teammates and head coaches have expressed a strong desire for them to join the 2026 FIFA World Cup roster. However, both players remain non-committal, focusing on the present and taking things day by day. Without question, their positions in the tournament remain secure if they choose to participate, setting them apart from many of their peers.