The U-20 FIFA World Cup is well underway after several months of speculation. Argentina became the host nation in short notice, since Indonesia was removed from the competition amid political conflicts in regard to Israel’s participation.

Javier Mascherano‘s team was therefore placed in Group A along with New Zealand, Uzbekistan, and Guatemala. La Albiceleste got off to a positive start, beating Uzbekistan 2-1 in Santiago del Estero.

However, their round 2 game against Guatemala already got heated before it even started. Los Chapines are accusing Mascherano’s staff of spying their strategy ahead of the game.

Guatemala U-20s coach accuses Argentina of spying

Guatemala U-20s coach Rafael Loredo publicly called out the Argentine team for allegedly having one of their members recording and taking pictures of their tactics in Guatemala’s dressing room.

Loredo even suggested FIFA would have to take action as this would go against the Fair Play rules. However, according to Doble Amarilla, Argentina denies the accusations, claiming that one of their members went to Guatemala’s dressing room by mistake but did not take photos or videos. After all, this may have been just a misunderstanding.