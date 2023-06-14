Argentina vs Australia: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free 2023 International Friendly in your country

World Cup champions Argentina will welcome Australia at the Workers’ Stadium in Beijing in an International Friendly 2023 on Thursday, June 15, 2023. Here you will find when and how to watch this unique international soccer match or live stream free in the US.

This will be their ninth overall meeting. There are no surprises here as Argentina’s men’s national soccer team are the obvious favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on six occasions so far. Australia have won only once so far, and the remaining match has ended in a draw.

Their last duel took place on December 3, 2022, when the game ended in a 2-1 win for the La Albiceleste at the 2022 World Cup. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they clash for the first time since then, this time in an exhibition match.

Argentina vs Australia: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 10:00 AM

Australia: 12:00 AM (Next day)

Germany: 2:00 PM

Mexico: 7:00 AM

Saudi Arabia: 4:00 PM

Switzerland: 2:00 PM

UK:1:00 PM

United States: 8:00 AM (ET)

How to watch Argentina vs Australia in your country

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, TyC Sports Argentina, Televisión Pública, TyC Sports Play

Australia: Paramount+, 10, 10 Bold, 10 Play

Germany: sportdigital

Mexico: VIX+

Saudi Arabia: SSC

Switzerland: sportdigital

United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1

United States: CBS Sports Golazo