The knockout games should offer even more emotions than the previous ones, so this battle between Argentina and Australia at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in the round of 16 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup can’t be missed. Read along to find out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you are in the US, it will be available on FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m).
Argentina had some up and downs in their first-round participation. The match they were supposed to win easily against Saudi Arabia was the one that made everything more complicated. But in the end, they were able to find themselves in order to finish with two victories in a row over Mexico and Poland. That’s how they qualified in the first place of the group.
Australia are one of the unexpected teams that made it to the round of 16 of this tournament. Their path began in a sort of predictable way losing against a favorite to take the crown like France, although they stayed in contention. The Socceroos followed that up with two triumphs vs Tunisia and Denmark to earn the second spot of group D.
Argentina vs Australia: Kick-Off Time
Argentina will take on Australia at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in the round of 16 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup this Saturday, December 3.
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 6:00 AM (December 4)
Bangladesh: 01:00 AM (December 4)
Belgium: 8:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Cameroon: 8:00 PM
Canada: 2:00 PM
Costa Rica: 1:00 PM
Croatia: 8:00 PM
Denmark: 8:00 PM
Ecuador: 2:00 PM
Egypt: 9:00 PM
France: 8:00 PM
Germany: 8:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
India: 00:30 AM (December 4)
Indonesia: 03:00 AM (December 4)
Iran: 10:30 PM
Ireland: 7:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Japan: 4:00 AM (December 4)
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (December 4)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Morocco: 8:00 PM
Netherlands: 8:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (December 4)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 8:00 PM
Poland: 8:00 PM
Portugal: 7:00 PM
Qatar: 10:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM
Senegal: 7:00 PM
Serbia: 8:00 PM
Singapore: 3:00 AM (December 4)
South Africa: 9:00 PM
South Korea: 4:00 AM (December 4)
Spain: 8:00 PM
Sweden: 8:00 PM
Switzerland: 8:00 PM
Tanzania: 10:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 3:00 PM
Tunisia: 8:00 PM
Uganda: 10:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 7:00 PM
United States: 2:00 PM (ET)
Argentina vs Australia: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: DeporTV, Televisión Pública, Las Estrellas, DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports App
Australia: SBS, SBS On Demand
Bangladesh: T Sports, Toffee Live, Gazi TV
Belgium: Sporza, RTBF Auvio Direct, rtbf.be/sport
Brazil: Canais Globo, SporTV 2, SporTV, GloboEsporte.com, NOW NET e Claro
Cameroon: SuperSport Variety, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, New World Sport1
Canada: TSN App, TSN1, CTV, TSN.ca, RDS, TSN4, CTV App, RDS App
Costa Rica: TUDN, Teletica Radio 91.5, TDMAX, Sky HD
Croatia: HRTi
Denmark: DR 1, dr.dk, NRK1
Ecuador: CNT Play, DIRECTV Sports Ecuador, DIRECTV Sports App
Egypt: beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia
France: beIN Sports 1, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: Das Erste, Magenta Sport, sportschau.de
Ghana: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport Premier League ROA, GTV Sports+, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1
India: Sports18, Sports18 HD, JioTV
Indonesia: SCTV, Indosiar, Vidio
Iran: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Ireland: RTE 2, RTE Player
Israel: KAN 11
Italy: RAI 1, RaiPlay
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Japan: AbemaTV
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro FIFA World Cup 1
Mexico: Azteca Deportes En Vivo, TUDN En Vivo, Blue To Go Video Everywhere, TUDN, Sky HD, Azteca 7, VIX+, Las Estrellas
Morocco: beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia
Netherlands: NPO Start
New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, SKY Go NZ
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Norway: NRK1, NRK TV
Poland: sport.tvp.pl, TVP Sport App, TVP1, TVP Sport
Portugal: Antena 1 - RTP, SIC
Qatar: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Senegal: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Laliga ROA, New World Sport1, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: Singtel TV GO, StarHub TV+, Starhub FIFA World Cup, Singtel FIFA World Cup 141
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, MáXimo 360, DStv App, SuperSport PSL, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
South Korea: MBC Korea, SBS Korea, KBS2 Korea
Spain: Gol Mundial
Sweden: Discovery+, SVT 1, NRK1, SVT Play
Switzerland: RSI La 2, SRF zwei, RTS 2, SRF Play, RTS Sport
Tanzania: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Trinidad and Tobago: Csport.tv, DIRECTV Sports Caribbean
Tunisia: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia
Uganda: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, New World Sport1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Premier League ROA
UAE: beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia
United States: FuboTV (free trial), Peacock, Foxsports.com, SiriusXM FC, Futbol de Primera Radio, UFORIA App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo, Sling, FOX Network, FOX Sports App
