Argentina will play vs Australia at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in the round of 16 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup to determine which one is going to be in the quarterfinals. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in your country.

The knockout games should offer even more emotions than the previous ones, so this battle between Argentina and Australia at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in the round of 16 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup can't be missed.

Argentina had some up and downs in their first-round participation. The match they were supposed to win easily against Saudi Arabia was the one that made everything more complicated. But in the end, they were able to find themselves in order to finish with two victories in a row over Mexico and Poland. That’s how they qualified in the first place of the group.

Australia are one of the unexpected teams that made it to the round of 16 of this tournament. Their path began in a sort of predictable way losing against a favorite to take the crown like France, although they stayed in contention. The Socceroos followed that up with two triumphs vs Tunisia and Denmark to earn the second spot of group D.

Argentina vs Australia: Kick-Off Time

Argentina will take on Australia at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in the round of 16 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup this Saturday, December 3.

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 6:00 AM (December 4)

Bangladesh: 01:00 AM (December 4)

Belgium: 8:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Cameroon: 8:00 PM

Canada: 2:00 PM

Costa Rica: 1:00 PM

Croatia: 8:00 PM

Denmark: 8:00 PM

Ecuador: 2:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 8:00 PM

Germany: 8:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

India: 00:30 AM (December 4)

Indonesia: 03:00 AM (December 4)

Iran: 10:30 PM

Ireland: 7:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Japan: 4:00 AM (December 4)

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (December 4)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Morocco: 8:00 PM

Netherlands: 8:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (December 4)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 8:00 PM

Poland: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 7:00 PM

Qatar: 10:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Senegal: 7:00 PM

Serbia: 8:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (December 4)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

South Korea: 4:00 AM (December 4)

Spain: 8:00 PM

Sweden: 8:00 PM

Switzerland: 8:00 PM

Tanzania: 10:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3:00 PM

Tunisia: 8:00 PM

Uganda: 10:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 7:00 PM

United States: 2:00 PM (ET)

Argentina vs Australia: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DeporTV, Televisión Pública, Las Estrellas, DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports App

Australia: SBS, SBS On Demand

Bangladesh: T Sports, Toffee Live, Gazi TV

Belgium: Sporza, RTBF Auvio Direct, rtbf.be/sport

Brazil: Canais Globo, SporTV 2, SporTV, GloboEsporte.com, NOW NET e Claro

Cameroon: SuperSport Variety, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, New World Sport1

Canada: TSN App, TSN1, CTV, TSN.ca, RDS, TSN4, CTV App, RDS App

Costa Rica: TUDN, Teletica Radio 91.5, TDMAX, Sky HD

Croatia: HRTi

Denmark: DR 1, dr.dk, NRK1

Ecuador: CNT Play, DIRECTV Sports Ecuador, DIRECTV Sports App

Egypt: beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia

France: beIN Sports 1, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: Das Erste, Magenta Sport, sportschau.de

Ghana: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport Premier League ROA, GTV Sports+, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1

India: Sports18, Sports18 HD, JioTV

Indonesia: SCTV, Indosiar, Vidio

Iran: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ireland: RTE 2, RTE Player

Israel: KAN 11

Italy: RAI 1, RaiPlay

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Japan: AbemaTV

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro FIFA World Cup 1

Mexico: Azteca Deportes En Vivo, TUDN En Vivo, Blue To Go Video Everywhere, TUDN, Sky HD, Azteca 7, VIX+, Las Estrellas

Morocco: beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia

Netherlands: NPO Start

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, SKY Go NZ

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Norway: NRK1, NRK TV

Poland: sport.tvp.pl, TVP Sport App, TVP1, TVP Sport

Portugal: Antena 1 - RTP, SIC

Qatar: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Senegal: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Laliga ROA, New World Sport1, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: Singtel TV GO, StarHub TV+, Starhub FIFA World Cup, Singtel FIFA World Cup 141

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, MáXimo 360, DStv App, SuperSport PSL, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

South Korea: MBC Korea, SBS Korea, KBS2 Korea

Spain: Gol Mundial

Sweden: Discovery+, SVT 1, NRK1, SVT Play

Switzerland: RSI La 2, SRF zwei, RTS 2, SRF Play, RTS Sport

Tanzania: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Trinidad and Tobago: Csport.tv, DIRECTV Sports Caribbean

Tunisia: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia

Uganda: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, New World Sport1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Premier League ROA

UAE: beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia

United States: FuboTV (free trial), Peacock, Foxsports.com, SiriusXM FC, Futbol de Primera Radio, UFORIA App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo, Sling, FOX Network, FOX Sports App

