Argentina and Brazil will face off on Matchday 14 of the Conmebol 2022 World Cup Qualifiers on Tuesday, November 16. Not long ago, they were supposed to meet for the first time in the tournament, but the game was suspended in a bizarre situation.

Brazil and Argentina have really struggled to finally face each other in the South American 2022 World Cup Qualifiers. To begin with, the date originally scheduled for March 2021 was postponed to be included in a triple-fixture in September.

But when these teams were finally ready to go, something completely unexpected happened. Five minutes into the game, Brazilian health authorities stepped into the field in an attempt to deport four Argentine players who came from the UK without doing quarantine.

The infamous episode eventually led to the match postponement. Two months later, people are still waiting for a decision about this match. When it will be played? Will Argentina be given the win? Let's break it down here.

What will happen with the suspended Brazil vs. Argentina match?

The bizarre scenes the soccer community has witnessed that day wasn't followed by a firm response shortly after, and it's still uncertain what decision will be made. The scoresheet was still goalless when the game was interrupted.

Conmebol president Alejandro Dominguez claimed the South American confederation's policy in these kinds of situations is that games should be decided on the pitch, but this decision is not up to Conmebol, as it's a tournament organized by FIFA.

Gianni Infantino has addressed this situation, stating that what happened in Brazil is unacceptable. However, he made clear that he won't make any decision either, as it's up to FIFA's disciplinary committee to make the final call. According to Infantino, they're still investigating the case.

Both Brazil and Argentina are in a very comfortable spot in the World Cup Qualifiers, which makes this mess a lot easier. La Canarinha have already clinched a Qatar 2022 berth and La Albiceleste are one step away from doing so.

Therefore, they're in no rush for a decision, let alone for the resumption of the remaining 85 minutes. In Argentina they're optimistic that they'll be given the three points, which would produce Brazil's first loss at home in a World Cup Qualifier.

The idea of the game resuming looks really unlikely. The calendar is already tight enough for the remaining WC Qualifier fixtures to make room for another game that seems meaningless at this point. So, it doesn't sound crazy that the final decision - expected before next year - hands Argentina the triumph or settles for a draw.