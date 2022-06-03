The Argentine team will face Estonia in preparation for the World Cup in Qatar. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

Argentina continue with their preparation for what will be the World Cup in Qatar this year, and for this they will face Estonia in Pamplona, Spain. Here you can find all you need to know about this friendly game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States.

After what was the great victory against Italy in which they were proclaimed champions of the Conmebol–UEFA Cup of Champions, Argentina want to end their visit to Europe in the best possible way with this friendly in which, taking into account that the rival they will face is not as strong as Italy, even other variants can be tried.

The Estonian team has the opportunity to face a strong team, one of the best at the moment, in a semester in which, due to playing in League D of the UEFA Nations League, they will not have strong competition. Of course, they will be aware that the Argentines are superior to them and they will surely go to Pamplona looking for a draw or at least a decent defeat.

Argentina vs Estonia: Date

This international friendly match between Argentina and Estonia that will take place at the El Sadar Stadium in Pamplona, Spain will be played on Sunday, June 5 at 2:00 PM (ET).

Argentina vs Estonia: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Argentina vs Estonia

Argentina and Estonia will play this international friendly match this Sunday, June 5 at 2:00 PM (ET), but there is still no information on who will broadcast the game in the United States. However, in Argentina it can be seen through: TyC Sports, TyC Sports Play, Flow, DirecTV Go and Telecentro Play.

