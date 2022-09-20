Argentina will play against Honduras in an international friendly. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the United States.

Argentina will face Honduras in what will be a warm-up friendly for the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Here you can find all you need to know about this friendly game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

It is not long before the start of the World Cup and the teams begin to prepare for what will undoubtedly be a tough tournament. Argentina were one of the first to qualify, finishing second in the Conmebol qualifiers. The Argentines are one of the candidates to reach the final instances of the championship, and they want to reach it in the best way.

Honduras reached the octagonal final of Concacaf, although they had a poor performance, well below what was expected. They clearly have a lot to improve in their quest to participate in a World Cup again, but now they will have the advantage that in the next one there will be more teams, which means more chances of qualifying.

Argentina vs Honduras: Date

This international friendly match between Argentina and Honduras that will take place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida will be played on Friday, September 23 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Argentina vs Honduras: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Argentina vs Honduras

Argentina and Honduras will play this international friendly match on Friday, September 23 at 8:00 PM (ET), and it will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial). Other option: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS XTRA.

