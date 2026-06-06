Argentina vs Honduras: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for an international friendly match on June 6, 2026

Argentina play against Honduras at Kyle Field in a 2026 international friendly. The reigning World Champions are preparing to defend their title against a strong Central American rival. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Argentina vs Honduras Tournament Friendly Date Saturday, June 6, 2026 Time 8:00 PM (ET) / 5:00 PM (PT) TV Channels ESPN Deportes Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream

How to watch Argentina vs Honduras in the USA

Fans in the United States can watch the game live on ESPN Deportes, with streaming options available through Fubo and DirecTV Stream.

From key plays to late-game drama, every moment will be covered live. Don’t miss this exciting matchup and all the action as it unfolds.

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Can I watch Argentina vs Honduras for free?

Fans in the United States can watch this must-see matchup live on Fubo and DirecTV Stream, both of which carry the channel broadcasting the game nationwide.

Each service also offers a five-day free trial for eligible new users. With plenty on the line, be sure not to miss any of the action.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

As preparations for the upcoming World Cup ramp up, Argentina will use this friendly against Honduras to continue sharpening its form under head coach Lionel Scaloni.

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Honduras, which did not qualify for the tournament, will have a valuable chance to test itself against the reigning world champions and gain experience for future competitions.

Argentina enters with high expectations after its memorable World Cup triumph over France, and with Lionel Messi leading the squad, La Albiceleste is chasing a second straight title—a feat achieved only by Brazil and Italy.

Luis Palma of Honduras – Rich Lam/Getty Images

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What time is the Argentina vs Honduras match?

The match kicks off today, June 6, at 8:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 8:00 PM

Central Time: 7:00 PM

Mountain Time: 6:00 PM

Pacific Time: 5:00 PM