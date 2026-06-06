Argentina vs Honduras: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for an international friendly match on June 6, 2026

|Match Summary
|Match
|Argentina vs Honduras
|Tournament
|Friendly
|Date
|Saturday, June 6, 2026
|Time
|8:00 PM (ET) / 5:00 PM (PT)
|TV Channels
|ESPN Deportes
|Live Stream
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
How to watch Argentina vs Honduras in the USA
Fans in the United States can watch the game live on ESPN Deportes, with streaming options available through Fubo and DirecTV Stream.
From key plays to late-game drama, every moment will be covered live. Don’t miss this exciting matchup and all the action as it unfolds.
Can I watch Argentina vs Honduras for free?
Fans in the United States can watch this must-see matchup live on Fubo and DirecTV Stream, both of which carry the channel broadcasting the game nationwide.
Each service also offers a five-day free trial for eligible new users. With plenty on the line, be sure not to miss any of the action.
Lionel Messi, Argentina face ‘curse’ as they will arrive at 2026 World Cup as FIFA ranking leaders
Match Preview: What’s at stake?
As preparations for the upcoming World Cup ramp up, Argentina will use this friendly against Honduras to continue sharpening its form under head coach Lionel Scaloni.
Honduras, which did not qualify for the tournament, will have a valuable chance to test itself against the reigning world champions and gain experience for future competitions.
Argentina enters with high expectations after its memorable World Cup triumph over France, and with Lionel Messi leading the squad, La Albiceleste is chasing a second straight title—a feat achieved only by Brazil and Italy.
Luis Palma of Honduras – Rich Lam/Getty Images
What time is the Argentina vs Honduras match?
The match kicks off today, June 6, at 8:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:
Eastern Time: 8:00 PM
Central Time: 7:00 PM
Mountain Time: 6:00 PM
Pacific Time: 5:00 PM