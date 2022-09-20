The FIFA World Cup is near and the teams are trying to prepare as best as possible for the tourney. Now, Argentina will have its first international friendly game before Qatar 2022 against Honduras and here is the information to get tickets to attend the match at Hard Rock Stadium.

Everything is ready for a thrilling month full of soccer. Next November, the FIFA World Cup will begin and Argentina is one of the top candidates to win the tournament. Now, the Albiceleste will face Honduras in an international friendly match and here is the information you need to buy tickets to attend the game at Hard Rock Stadium.

Argentina arrives to Qatar 2022 as one of the best teams in the competition. In his possible last FIFA World Cup, Lionel Messi will try to encourage his teammates to win every single game and finally get this trophy in his showcase.

Whereas Honduras, it was another edition where they couldn't enter the FIFA World Cup. The national team is looking forward for the next tournament, where the 48-team format will alow them to open the possibility to get a ticket in the Concacaf Qualifiers.

Argentina vs Honduras: Date

Argentina will face Honduras in an international friendly game this Saturday, September 23, at Hard Rock Stadium. The Albiceleste will face Concacaf's team in order to know better how could be the match against Mexico in November.

How to buy tickets for Argentina vs Honduras at Hard Rock Stadium

