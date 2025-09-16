Argentine rising star Nico Paz reveals Lionel Messi’s influence on his impressive form

At just 21 years old, Nico Paz is quickly becoming one of the brightest young names in Serie A. Playing under manager Cesc Fabregas at Como 1907, the midfielder has already racked up eight goals and 10 assists in 54 appearances, establishing himself as both the team’s standout performer and one of the league’s rising stars. Paz says part of that success comes down to Lionel Messi’s influence.

The Real Madrid academy product made his professional debut with Los Blancos before earning a call-up to Lionel Scaloni’s Argentina squad. It was there that Paz got the chance to train and share the field with Messi — an experience he says changed everything.

“Playing alongside Messi, you can watch him closely and learn so much from him,” Paz told DAZN after scoring in Como’s 1–1 draw against Genoa at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia in Serie A’s third matchday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But Paz doesn’t just rely on those moments on the pitch. He studies Messi religiously. “I always watch his videos on YouTube and try to learn everything I can from him,” he added. “Before every match, I watch his highlights to see if I can replicate something”.

Lionel Messi and Nico Paz playing together for Argentina. (Daniel Jayo/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Playing with Messi is a dream come true

Nico Paz enjoyed a dream debut with the Argentina national team in their 6–0 victory over Bolivia in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. The young midfielder not only witnessed a Lionel Messi hat-trick but also provided one of the assists for the superstar.

Advertisement

see also Messi’s Argentina to lose top spot after 2 years: How the FIFA ranking will look in next update

Speaking to TNT Sports, Paz described how surreal it was to share the pitch with Messi. “It was very special because I thought I wouldn’t get the chance,” Paz admitted. “I assumed Messi would retire before I made it to the national team — if I ever got there at all. That’s why it was doubly emotional for me to meet him, see that he’s just a regular person, and witness how much he helps young players. It was crazy.”

Advertisement

Paz’s hot start in Serie A

The midfielder has already made his mark in Italy’s top flight, scoring against Lazio and Genoa. With two goals to his name, he currently sits just one shy of the league’s scoring leader Marcus Thuram (Inter), and level with big names like Hakan Calhanoglu (Inter Milan), Kevin De Bruyne (Napoli), Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus), and Charles De Ketelaere (Atalanta).