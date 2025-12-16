Trending topics:
Lionel Messi snubs Argentina teammate with first vote for FIFA The Best GK 2025

The FIFA The Best Goalkeeper 2025 award has been announced, with Lionel Messi ranking his Argentina teammate in second place.

By Matías Persuh

© Ayush Kumar/Getty ImagesArgentine footballer Lionel Messi.

FIFA has finally announced the The Best 2025 awards, including the category for Best Goalkeeper. One interesting detail from the voting was Lionel Messi’s choices, as he placed Emiliano Martinez second on his ballot.

Manchester City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, the eventual winner of the award, was chosen by the Argentine captain as his number one pick, while the podium was completed by Real Madrid’s Belgian goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois.

How did the voting work? The captains and coaches of each national team selected three candidates: the first choice received 5 points, the second 3 points, and the third 1 point.

Donnarumma enjoyed a breakthrough season, including winning the Champions League with PSG. Now, representing Manchester City, he has become one of the key pillars of Pep Guardiola’s squad.

Gianluigi Donnaruma

Gianluigi Donnarumma of Paris Saint-Germain kisses the UEFA Champions League trophy.

Lionel Messi’s votes for best player

Lionel Messi’s votes for FIFA The Best 2025 reflected his support for his former teammates and a rising young star. As Argentina’s captain, Messi cast his votes for Ousmane Dembele and Kylian Mbappe, recognizing their elite-level contributions. Completing his ballot, he also included the promising talent of Lamine Yamal, highlighting his belief in the young winger’s future potential.

Messi’s titles with Dibu Martinez

Although he chose his Argentina teammate as his second pick, there is no doubt that the Messi-Martinez duo has been making a major impact at the international level for some time. With the next World Cup on the horizon, both players aim to continue winning trophies together.

Undoubtedly, the most significant of these achievements came three years ago, when they won the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, defeating France in the final. Earlier, in 2021, they defied the odds by beating Brazil at the Maracana in the Copa America final.

Lionel Messi and Emiliano Martinez

Lionel Messi and Emiliano Martinez.

FIFA The Best coach 2025

Luis Enrique was recognized as the world’s top head coach, being named The Best FIFA Men’s Coach for 2025. Among those who voted, Lionel Messi, in his capacity as Argentina’s captain, placed Luis Enrique first on his ballot. His remaining votes went to Hansi Flick in second place and Mikel Arteta in third, highlighting the respect he holds for his former coach and the other finalists.

Matías Persuh
