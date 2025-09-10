Messi’s Argentina to lose top spot after 2 years: How the FIFA ranking will look in next update

Argentina closed their Conmebol World Cup Qualifying campaign with a 1-0 loss to Ecuador, a match played without Lionel Messi. The defeat didn’t affect their place at the top of the standings, as Lionel Scaloni’s squad comfortably secured its ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Where the loss will have an impact, however, is in the FIFA rankings. With Spain’s dominant wins over Bulgaria (3-0) and Turkey (6-0), and France defeating both Ukraine (2-0) and Iceland (2-1) in UEFA qualifying, Argentina will drop to third place in the next update—ending a reign of two years and five months at No. 1.

The fall also place Argentina fifth all-time among national teams with the longest runs at the top. They came just four months short of Spain’s record stretch from September 2011 to June 2014.

For comparison, Belgium held the top spot for three years and four months between October 2018 and February 2022, while Brazil own both the longest (six years and eight months from July 1994 to April 2001) and second-longest (four years and seven months from June 2002 to January 2007) reigns at No. 1.

Brazil won the World Cup in 2002 to claim the No.1 spot. (Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Argentina unlikely to regain No.1 before World Cup 2026

Argentina’s drop from the top spot appeared inevitable. While Argentina will play friendlies in October and November against Venezuela, Puerto Rico, Angola, and India, Spain and France will continue collecting points in UEFA World Cup qualifying.

Under FIFA’s ranking system, wins in qualifiers or Nations League matches are worth 25 points, while friendly victories are worth just 10. That gives Spain and France far more opportunities to widen the gap before the 2026 tournament begins.

Projected FIFA rankings after September international window